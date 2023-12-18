Florida-based restaurant chain First Watch will open a new location in Hunt Valley on Thursday, and plans to open another in Owings Mills by fall 2024.

The 4,000-square-foot Hunt Valley restaurant is able to seat more than 190 people, including outdoor dining under a covered patio. Located at 11495 McCormick Road Suite A in Hunt Valley, it is First Watch’s seventh location in the Baltimore area.

From Dec. 26 to 29, customers dining at the Hunt Valley restaurant can receive a free cup of Project Sunrise coffee, sourced from South American women coffee farmers, with their meal.

First Watch offers a seasonal menu five times per year. The Hunt Valley location will offer its first seasonal menu in March 2024.

An egg sandwich from Florida-based restaurant chain First Watch. Known for their breakfast, brunch, and lunch options, First Watch will open a new location in Hunt Valley on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Photo courtesy of First Watch.

First Watch also plans to open a restaurant at 10300 Mill Run Circle in Owings Mills by next fall. That location “will carry hints of First Watch’s unique ‘Urban Farm’ design, bringing the rustic feel of a farmhouse with the modern elements of an urban loft,” according to a news release.

“As First Watch approaches two decades in Baltimore, we’re thrilled to share our aspirations to grow the ways we’re making days brighter for our customers, one brunch at a time,” said Robert Botelho, Vice President of Operations at First Watch, in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to raise the brunch bar and bring more of our neighbors around the table for years to come here in the Charm City.”

The Hunt Valley location and the upcoming Owings Mills location will employ about 60 workers in total. To apply, job seekers can visit careers.firstwatch.com.

First Watch is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and accepts orders for pickup, delivery, or dining in.

The company has been recognized by Yelp as a top restaurant brand, and in Newsweek as one of the nation’s most-loved workplaces.

First Watch has more than 500 restaurant locations across 29 states.

