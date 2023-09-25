BALTIMORE — It’s not often that another team’s kicker outperforms Justin Tucker, but Indianapolis Colts kicker Matt Gay did just that. Gay made four field goals of 50-plus yards, including a 53-yarder with 1:09 left in overtime, to send the Ravens to a 22-19 loss at soggy M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 24.

Coming off an emotional Week 2 win at Cincinnati, the Ravens (2-1) scuffled through an error-prone afternoon but still had multiple chances to put the game away late. Tucker’s 61-yard field goal try with six seconds left in regulation came up short.

Then in overtime, the Ravens’ offense misfired on both of its possessions.

Lamar Jackson threw behind an open Zay Flowers on a third-down slant, forcing a punt. On the Ravens’ other overtime possession, tight end Isaiah Likely dropped a low throw from Jackson on third down. Then on fourth down from the Colts’ 47, head coach John Harbaugh opted against a 64-yard field-goal try or a punt. Instead, Jackson threw incomplete on a short pass over the middle to Flowers, though the Ravens and fans screamed for a pass interference call that never came.

The Colts took over and moved the ball 18 yards in five plays, setting up Gay’s game winner. Gay became the first player in NFL history with four 50-plus field goals in the same game.

The Ravens had jumped to a 7-0 lead on their opening possession when Jackson scooted and deked his way around right end for an 8-yard touchdown. They appeared ready to roll when Jackson threw a pass to running back Kenyan Drake on their next possession and he rumbled downfield. But at the end of the 24-yard run, Drake was stripped and the Colts recovered.

In their next six full possessions — not counting a one-play drive just before halftime — the Ravens fumbled four times and totaled two first downs.

Gay’s first field goal of the game gave the Colts a 10-7 lead at halftime, and he extended the lead to 13-7 in the third quarter before Jackson’s second touchdown run of the game, on a 10-yard quarterback draw, put the Ravens back ahead at 14-13.

