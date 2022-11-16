Former Baltimore city Mayor, Stephanie Rawlings Blake. Photo courtesy of National Basketball Players Association Foundation.

Former Baltimore City Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a new role as the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation.

NBPA is the union that ensures the rights of NBA players are protected and that active steps are taken to assist players in achieving goals, both on and off the court. As an extension of the association, the NBPA Foundation provides funding and support to highlight the work players do to build up their communities and create positive change across the world.

Effective immediately, Rawlings-Blake will replace Lyzz Ogunwo, who has served as the interim executive director of the foundation since January 2022. The role consists of overseeing and directing the foundation’s programs, strategic planning, and executing their mission to advance the global work of NBPA members.

“We are excited to welcome Stephanie to our championship team at the NBPA Foundation,” NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio said in a statement. “Her unique experience as the Mayor of Baltimore and her work in the public sector will surely be an invaluable resource to support and amplify our members’ philanthropic efforts as we continue to reimagine the possible.”

In addition to serving as the mayor of Baltimore from 2010 to 2016, Rawlings-Blake has served as president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, secretary of the Democratic National Committee, and president of SRB & Associates, where she provided consulting services to clients.

Just last year, she served as a public spokesperson for rapper Travis Scott, when a massive crowd surge at his Houston concert left nine people dead.

“This is a new chapter in my career and an amazing opportunity to lead the NBPA Foundation,” Rawlings-Blake said in a statement. “The players have proven themselves as community leaders on many fronts, including youth programming, disaster relief efforts, social justice, civic engagement, and many more. I look forward to collaborating with the players to create meaningful, long-lasting impact in communities domestically and worldwide.”

