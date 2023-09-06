The Kechrid family of Locust Point is bringing French pastry shop La Cosette to 745 E. Fort Ave. in Riverside. La Cosette fills a space that was the longtime home of Baba’s Mediterranean Kitchen before it closed in May.

The Kechrid family is originally from Tunisia, a former French colony, where French food is everywhere, according to Rafik Kechrid. La Cosette is owned by brothers Rafik and Karim Kechrid and their mother Ahlem Kechrid is the chef.

“We want La Cosette to have a neighborhood and family feel,” said Rafik Kechrid. He also said they are excited to bring French food to the neighborhood.

Ahlem Kechrid had a catering company in Tunisia and also worked in the food industry in Paris. Karim Kechrid works in the hotel business. Rafik Kechrid worked in IT before starting his Locust Point-based soccer academy Next Level Soccer.

Ahlem Kechrid and her husband went to a closing party at Baba’s where they met owner Farid Salloum who spoke highly about owning a business in the community. Salloum put them in touch with the landlord and the Kechrids pursued the space for La Cosette.

La Cosette will have French specialties including pies, tarts, cakes, donuts, fruit cups, fondant, and more. On the savory side, La Cosette will serve sandwiches on homemade croissants. They will also be adding crepes in the future.

Read more at SouthBmore.

Like this: Like Loading...