FBI to exhume body of Joyce Malecki, woman whose 1969 murder was featured in “The Keepers” — WMAR

Teen faces firearms charges in Baltimore mass shooting; police have ‘multiple’ suspects — The Baltimore Sun

Maryland dispensaries see over $10M in sales in first weekend of recreational cannabis — Baltimore Business Journal

Morgan State president: Towson U. is attempting to duplicate HBCU’s business administration program — Maryland Matters

Police knew about guns, knives and injuries hours before mass shooting, but decided “we’re not going in the crowd” — Baltimore Brew

Happy Nappy Day Encourages Black Baltimoreans to Embrace Their Natural Hair — Baltimore Magazine

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *