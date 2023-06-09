Johns Hopkins Medicine renames outpatient center after Levi Watkins Jr., first Black chief resident – The Sun
Md. Board of Elections names first new elections administrator in 25 years – Washington Post
Experts advise what to do if you encounter a bear in your neighborhood – WBAL-TV
Mother starts foundation to honor late Navy son – WMAR-TV
Chesapeake Shakespeare Company’s all-Black ‘Macbeth’ hits historic ruins of Ellicott City – WTOP News
Exelon CEO Calvin Butler: ‘I no longer apologize’ for pushing DEI efforts – Baltimore Business Journal