Maryland Supreme Court holds off on reinstating Adnan Syed convictions as appeal continues – The Sun
How a 10-year-old helped the Baltimore Blast get to the championship – WBAL-TV
$4.9 billion budget approved in Baltimore County – WMAR-TV
Recovering from surgery, Jim Palmer urges fans to get checked for melanoma and wear sunscreen – The Sun
Emotional ceremony celebrates newest national heritage area in Md. – Maryland Matters
Clients sue high-end Annapolis jet company, alleging fraud – Baltimore Business Journal
WYPR film festival will fill a void left by the Md. Film Festival – Baltimore Magazine