Legislation being considered by the Baltimore County Council Tuesday would enshrine the inspector general’s office in the county charter to protect it from being dismantled by future county leaders.

Baltimore County’s first inspector general, Kelly Madigan, took office nearly four years ago. In that time, she has come under fire from council members and fought off efforts by County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s administration to control her investigations.

Olszewski has repeatedly voiced his support for Madigan and has increased funding each year for her office.

In a statement last month announcing his proposal to protect the office by putting it in the charter, Olszewski said, “The residents of Baltimore County deserve and should expect a government that is transparent, fair and accountable.”

The legislation also would make it more politically uncomfortable for the county executive and the County Council to gut the inspector general’s budget, which is under their control. If the IG office’s annual budget is cut, it has to be explained in writing and in time for public hearings on the county’s spending plan.

It also reduces the time the inspector general has to wait before issuing a subpoena for county documents from 90 to 30 days.

Read more at WYPR.

