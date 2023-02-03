A former middle school social studies teacher at the Gilman School was arrested on Friday and charged with rape and sexual abuse of a minor, according to court records.

Court records show 38-year-old Christopher Bendann faces charges of sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree rape, third-degree sexual offense, fourth-degree sexual offense, and perverted practice.

The allegations against Bendann span from Jan. 1, 2016 to Jan. 1, 2019.

Last week, Baltimore Brew reported that the Gilman School had fired Bendann over “inappropriate out-of-school conduct” that he had with students.

The Baltimore Banner reported Friday that court documents say Bendann requested nude photos from a student, threatened to share the photos, and sexually assaulted and raped the student.

Bendann’s LinkedIn page says he was a student at Gilman School from 1990 to 2003. He later became a social studies teacher at the school in 2007, and a middle school admissions counselor in 2017, both roles which he continued in until he was fired in January 2023.

This story will be updated.

