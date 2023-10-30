Gov. Wes Moore nominated former Howard County Executive Ken Ulman to serve as the next Chair of Maryland’s Democratic State Central Committee, and former Maryland school board president Dr. Charlene Dukes to serve as the First Vice Chair.

In a letter to members of the committee Monday, Moore pledged that the chance to make these recommendations is not something he takes lightly, and cited critical issues facing the state this election season.

“[W]here everything from abortion rights to economic freedoms to public safety will be on the ballot, we need and deserve leaders who are not only up to the task, but excited to take on the challenge and prove once again that Maryland is unafraid to stand on the frontlines in the fight for democracy,” Moore wrote.

Moore recognized the leadership of former Chair Yvette Lewis as “monumental and transformative.” He also thanked Acting Chair Everett Browning for leading the Committee and party through the transition.

In putting forth Ulman and Dukes as future leaders, he listed their bona fides in detail.

Ulman served on the Howard County Council before being elected to Howard County Executive for two terms, during which Moore wrote, “Ken took Maryland’s sixth-largest jurisdiction to new heights in education, healthcare, environmental protection, and economic development.”

Moore listed Ulman’s work outside of holding public office, including serving as president of the Maryland Association of Counties, chairman of the Baltimore Metropolitan Council, and as a DNC Member while he was President of Democratic County Officials.

In the private sector, Ulman partnered with the University of Maryland College Park Foundation, Bowie State University, and Towson University to “help Maryland be at the forefront of higher education.”

(Full disclosure: Ulman is a part-owner of Baltimore Fishbowl. This article was independently reported and was not reviewed by Ulman for publication.)

Of Dukes, Moore described her as “nothing short of an institution in Maryland’s education space,” promising she’ll be an invaluable asset to the party.

She was the first female president of Prince George’s Community College (PGCC), a former president of the Maryland State Board of Education, a recipient of the Dr. Reginald Wilson Diversity Leadership Award presented by the American Council on Education, and a lifetime member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., among other roles.

“Our Party will deeply benefit from the determination she brings to each and every role she assumes, the passion she has for the next generation, and the keen ability she possesses to foster community. She is a proven leader who, at her core, believes in the promise of our state and of our Party,” Moore wrote.

Both of Maryland’s U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen endorsed Moore’s recommendations in a phone call with elected leaders, as has U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader and Maryland U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer.

“My thanks to Yvette Lewis for her years of service and dedication to the Maryland Democratic Party. I know she will be a force within the Democratic Party for years to come,” Hoyer said. “I am thrilled by Governor Moore’s decision to appoint Ken Ulman as Chair and Dr. Charlene Dukes as Vice-Chair of the Maryland Democratic Party. I know Ken and Charlene well, both of whom have deep political roots in our state, sharp political instincts, and will be assets for the party. I am excited for the future of the Maryland Democratic Party with these capable leaders at the helm.”

