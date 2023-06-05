Carly Tilson and Nathaniel Margolies, soon-to-be graduates of the esteemed Young Leadership Council (YLC), reflect on their transformative journey within the program and the profound impact it has had on their leadership abilities. Their insights exemplify the lasting influence YLC will have on their lives as they embark on their promising futures as empowered leaders.

Carly Tilson

How has YLC helped you become a stronger leader?

YLC has opened my eyes to numerous ways in which I can support my local community. I have become more comfortable speaking up and sharing ideas in group settings. My board observership in year two was with the Young Adult Division (YAD), which was very relatable for me. I am a young adult so being able to make connections and network with people in my age group was very helpful for me. I look forward to continuing my involvement and helping to build connections throughout the community and beyond.

What are your greatest take aways from YLC that you will incorporate into your life?

Participating in YLC over the last two years has shown me the difference I can make in my community by volunteering my time and resources. I have made new friends and feel more informed about The Associated and its agencies. I am thankful to have had the opportunity to be part of something bigger than myself. I will continue to be involved in my community through The Associated and look forward to all the amazing opportunities and help I can offer throughout my life.

