HER Resiliency Center, an organization dedicated to supporting young female survivors of complex trauma and promoting their empowerment, celebrated the official opening of its new flagship center in Fell’s Point on Tuesday.

The center’s staff was joined by elected officials and leaders for the ribbon cutting ceremony and launch event, including State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, Comptroller Brooke Lierman, Councilmember Zeke Cohen, and Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Assistant Secretary Carol Gilbert.

The flagship center is called “HER Space,” and it will host a variety of intensive and holistic programming for women, including case management, skill development workshops, and leadership development training. An award from Maryland DHCD helped make the new space possible for the organization.

HER provides comprehensive support to survivors of complex trauma including issues like human trafficking, domestic violence and childhood abuse. They partner collaborate with community partners, advocate for women, and utilize survivor-centered programs to empower the women they support. Their goal is to raise awareness and implement trauma-informed practices, with the understanding that trauma can be hidden and/or cumulative. The organization strives to create a future filled with empowered women.

“We are so excited to have found a space that will allow us to expand our programming. This new base will allow us to reach more vulnerable women in Baltimore,” said Natasha Guynes, HER’s founder and president. “Fells Point is a vibrant and historic neighborhood with a strong sense of community. We believe it is the perfect place for HER Space.”

Guynes described the location of HER space as a fitting tribute to the legacy of Ann Bond Fell, a savvy businesswoman who originally developed the Fell’s Point neighborhood.

“We are proud to be following in the footsteps of Ann Bond Fell,” Guynes said. “She was a pioneer for women’s rights, and we are inspired by her example. We believe that HER Space will be a place where women can come together to learn, grow, and support each other. We belong here and look forward to getting to know our new neighbors.”

Ch’Keria, one of the women that HER supports, loves the location, and the organization. “Having a new space in such a beautiful area means a lot. It is inspiring to see what HER is doing for women like me. Many of us have been let down by the system. Having an organization like HER on our side, supporting and fighting for us gives us a chance to improve our circumstances. HER Space will be life-changing for so many of us.”

HER is a survivor-led, peer-based organization. Of the people they help, HER’s website describes among other characteristics, “She is often hidden in plain sight. Considered to be a “problem” or “disturbance” to our world. Not (yet) embraced for her resilience. She has experienced complex trauma, which are every day, small-“t” traumas since childhood. Little “t” traumas are experiences that leave someone feeling hopeless. They are distressing events that can be beyond a person’s ability to cope, but they do not necessarily cause life-threatening or bodily-threatening outcomes.”

HER aims to help them gain tools needed for their futures, find their power and empowerment, and perhaps even share those tools with another who needs help.

