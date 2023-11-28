2 St. Martin’s Road.

Hot House: Classic Spanish-Revival Style House in Guilford. 5 beds/3.5 baths/3,796 square feet. Asking price: $1.375 million.

What: This is one of a few Spanish-style houses in Guilford, several by architects Palmer & Lamdin. Of course, I am suspicious that this is one of those. The details in this house are unusual, especially among the traditionally staid brick houses in the area. But its charm outweighs everything else!

From the street, you get the sense that this will be a unique house. As you enter, you are greeted with a pair of custom decorative wrought iron gates, leading to the living room with its wood-beamed ceiling and enormous stone fireplace, as well as several full-height French doors on both sides of the room. From there you can move to the bright sunroom which overlooks the gardens, patio and pool.

A brand new kitchen features Viking appliances and granite counters. Several arched doorways connect the kitchen to the dining room, and to a beautiful butler’s pantry.

The primary bedroom is just gorgeous, and you would feel like you’re floating in the tree-tops with sets of two arched windows on either side of the room. The stunning en-suite bath has heated marble floors and a steam shower, and to complete the primary suite, there is a hot-tub deck off the bedroom. Two additional bedrooms complete the second floor and there are two bedrooms on the third floor.

The grounds of this property deserve a mention, too! There is a salt-water swimming surrounded by a lovely patio and plenty of greenery and evergreens, so that privacy is ensured. A small casita, which was formerly the garage, is large enough to provide space for a home office or exercise room. A gated driveway and parking area can hold six cars, a true bonus during Hopkins’ lacrosse games.

Where: This house is almost on the corner of St. Martin’s Road and St. Paul Street. It’s just a short walk to the Johns Hopkins University Campus, the Waverly Market, Sherwood Gardens, Union Memorial and the restaurants in Charles Village.

Final Appraisal: This house is so cozy and manageable. The location is ideal. If you want to live in Guilford, but don’t want a massive show-case house, this is the house for you. The listing for the house is here.

All photographs are from the listing.

