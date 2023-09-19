11008 Baronet Road, Owings Mills.

Hot House: Elegant French-Style Home with Extensive Gardens, First Time on the Market, EVER! 7 Bedrooms/6 Bathrooms. 6,578 Square Feet. 9.5 acres. Asking price: $1,990,000.

What: This Palmer & Lamdin house was designed by architect, Charles Nes in 1953 for a family with several children. It, along with several of his mid-century modern designs, won several architectural awards. While those other buildings have long fallen to the wrecking ball, this Grande Dame of a house is still standing, looking as elegant as ever, just like the woman who owned it since the day it was built. Now, for the first time ever, Hathaway House has come onto the market.

As you drive in from Baronet Road, you enter through a driveway with mature trees and gardens, to arrive at a circular driveway with a beautiful view of this special house. It’s backed by two enormous trees and exudes a welcoming air. As you enter through a set of double doors, you’ll find a classic black and white marble floor and a gracious staircase sweeping up to the second floor.

Entering the spacious living room, you get your first glimpse of the extensive and stunning gardens, which were featured in Smithsonian Magazine. Both the living and dining rooms have antique marble fireplaces, and built in cabinets and display cases. A cozy library features another fireplace, walls of bookcases and a set of French doors leading to the gardens.

One of the spectacular aspects of Hathaway House is the huge sunroom with floor-to-ceiling windows, sliding doors which lead to a bluestone terrace, and best of all, a wet bar! It’s a perfect place to sit and chat with friends on a beautiful summer day!

The kitchen and butler’s pantry are adjacent to a breakfast room which looks over the beautiful cutting garden, which keeps the house filled with flowers for months at a time. Off of the kitchen is an additional staircase which leads to a private suite with a bedroom and bath.

When you ascend the lovely staircase to the second floor, you will find four bedrooms, including the owners’ suite, and four bathrooms.

The house, sited at the top of a small hill, overlooks extensive lawns and cultivated gardens, numerous mature and specimen trees, a beautiful swimming pool and a serene pond.

Where: Hathaway House is on Baronet Road, just off of Caves Road in Owings Mills. It’s not visible from the road, and offers copious privacy for the new owners. It’s close to all of the shopping available on Reisterstown Road, and to the numerous private schools in the area.

Final Appraisal: The grounds have been cultivated since the owners built the house 70 years ago, and have had decades to mature into a showplace. The new owner should understand that they will be the stewards of the gardens for future generations. There are four additional acres, adjacent to the property, which are available in a separate sale. The house goes on the market on September 27. The listing for the house is here.

Full disclosure: I knew the late owner of this house and attended parties and other events here.

All photographs from the listing.

