207 E. Highfield Road, Guilford.

Hot House: Beautiful stone house overlooking Sherwood Gardens. 6 beds/7 baths. 7,956 square feet. Asking price: $2.75 million.

What: If you’ve been reading Hot House for more than a minute, you know I adore old stone houses! And this signature house in Guilford is one of the most beautiful stone houses in Baltimore. It was built in 1925, as many of the homes in Guilford were, but there is no architect of record.

As you drive by the house at 207 E. Highfield Road, you realize that in every way, it’s a special house. It sits on a slight rise above the road, with a sweeping view over the stunning Sherwood Gardens. As you enter through the double doors, you arrive at an open hallway with a sweeping staircase. The living room, with its fireplace and chandelier (one of many in the house) leads through French doors to the patio overlooking the pool.

The dining room, also with a fireplace, leads to a recently renovated kitchen with double Wolf ovens, a Wolf five-burner stove, Sub-Zero refrigerators, and a center island. Completing the first floor are a breakfast nook, family room and office/library.

On the second floor, the primary bedroom, walk-in closet and en-suite bath overlook the rear of the property, including the pool and gardens. The other three bedrooms on the second floor all have en-suite bathrooms. The third floor has a large space which can be used for a play-room or a game-room, and two additional bedrooms and baths.

The finished lower level features a billiards room, wet bar, and wine cellar. Down a few steps, you will find a stunning and very private home office with built-in bookshelves and a coffered ceiling.

On the outside, there is a covered patio with a fireplace overlooking beautiful swimming pool and pool house with electricity, bathroom facilities and an outdoor shower. There are also extensive gardens, a gated driveway and one-car garage.

Where: Set in the center of Guilford, 207 E. Highfield Road is one of the showplaces in this elegant neighborhood. Guilford is very convenient to many restaurants, the farmers’ market, downtown and public and private schools. Although it’s in the middle of everything, it’s also quite private.

Final Appraisal: As I’ve said numerous times, they just don’t build houses like this anymore. Although there have been numerous updates over the years, so many of the original details remain and the house is both classic and contemporary. The previous owner recently relocated to Annapolis, hence the sale of this house. The listing for the house is here.

All photographs from the listing.

