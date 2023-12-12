211 Ridgewood Road, Baltimore.

Hot House: Hallmark Roland Park home, filled with classic RP details. 5 bedrooms/4 baths. 3,478 square feet. Asking price: $1.1 million.

What: When you think of a hallmark Roland Park house, you might think of shingle siding, elegant details such as copious millwork, fireplaces, bay windows, porches, and quirky nooks. This house ticks all of those boxes, plus the central tenet of real estate: LOCATION.

As you walk up the path to the house, you notice the beautiful leaded and beveled glass on the front door and sidelights. Once you enter, you will notice that the house has its original hardwood floors, unlike some recent RP renovations. The living room, with its working fireplace is just off the entry hall, and beyond the living room is a large sunroom with windows on three sides and a fireplace.

The living room also leads to the dining room with another working fireplace and the kitchen. The kitchen has been recently updated, with a stove and hood imported from Italy, a large copper farm sink and a kitchen island.

The primary bedroom, with another fireplace, also has an en-suite bathroom, and a walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor. The third floor contains two charming bedrooms and a bath with skylights, as well as an attic storage space.

The basement contains a workroom, laundry and a recreation area. The backyard has a large blue-stone patio and loads of space for a lacrosse goal, a flower or vegetable garden or just a large play space.

Where: Ridgewood is just off Roland Avenue, and can be accessed at the corner of Roland, Cold Spring and Ridgewood. The house is at the north end of Ridgewood Road, but close to both Falls Road and Roland Avenue. It’s a short walk to Petit Louis and Johnny’s, and with everything new at Cross Keys, it’s a brief drive there or to hop onto the JFX.

Final Appraisal: This is a family house. A place where your children could grow up and play with the neighborhood children in the back yard. It is a comfortable, cozy home for a family and their friends. The listing for the house is here.

All photographs from the listing.

Like this: Like Loading...