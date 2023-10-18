4313 St. Paul Street, Guilford.

Hot House: Stone House with a Turret, Beautiful Grounds. 6 Bedrooms/6 Bathrooms. 5,801 Square Feet. Asking price: $1.395 million.

What: Honestly, what’s more delightful than an old stone house with a turret with a pointy hat, especially in the Halloween season! The house gives a nod to tucked-away farmhouse in Normandy, especially with the French Blue paint color on the house’s exterior.

Although this house has similar characteristics to a Palmer & Lamdin design, the architect was Otto Eugene Adams in 1929 and it was a “Wells-Built” home, as were many of Guilford and Homeland’s finer houses.

As you enter through the stone turret, you find a set of French doors leading to a center hallway, and a teeny tiny telephone room, where you used to go to make a private telephone call. The sophisticated living room is paneled in walnut, something that would be difficult to source today, and is anchored by a stone fireplace. Adjacent to the living room is a small media room/library and a bright sunroom.

The dining room connects to the kitchen by way of an old-fashioned butler’s pantry with a wet bar and a second dishwasher for using after all of those dinner parties you’re going to host! The up-to-date kitchen opens onto a cozy family room and a second staircase leading to the second floor.

The second floor is home to four of the bedrooms, all with updated en-suite baths. Additionally, there is a small home office on the second floor. The primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet and the bathroom in the turret. The third floor has two bedrooms, one of which could be an additional home office. There is lots of extra storage on the third floor.

The cozy stone-walled basement houses the laundry room, a work-out space, wine storage, and a lot of additional storage. A two-car garage and ample driveway parking enhance the convenience of this property. Additionally, there is a large, secluded bluestone patio for casual dinners in the summertime.

Where: The house sits along St. Paul Street, just south of Cold Spring Lane, which makes it convenient to both the JFX and downtown. The house is a few blocks from Sherwood Gardens and the Sunken Gardens, as well as Johns Hopkins, Loyola and Notre Dame Universities.

Final Appraisal: This beautiful and unusual stone house has so many elegant details that you will have a hard time counting them. All together they make this home a special place, as well as a house that has a special feature in the signature turret. The listing for the house is here.

All photographs from the listing.

