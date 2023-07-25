Hot House: Three houses on Goodwood Gardens in Roland Park. 210 Goodwood (6 beds/6 baths/6,330 square feet. $2.4 mil); 300 Goodwood (7 beds/7 baths/7,500 square feet. $1,649,990); 303 Goodwood (5 beds/4 baths/3,800 square feet. $1.49 mil)

What: By anyone’s estimation, Goodwood Gardens in Roland Park has some of the most beautiful houses in the city. It is rare for one of them to come on the market, let alone three at once. 210 Goodwood Gardens is in the block between Kenwood and Oakdale Roads, and has the largest and most impressive houses on large lots. 300 and 303 are on the block between Oakdale and Club Roads, which has “smaller” shingle style houses.

210 Goodwood Gardens

The house at 210 Goodwood is a classically elegant Georgian-style mansion with a double-height demi-lune portico. From the moment you enter the house, you will see it is filled with beautiful details including generous amounts of millwork and trim, elegant fireplaces, and original hardwood floors.

210 Goodwood Gardens

It’s been thoughtfully renovated by architect Vincent Green and decorator Dan Proctor to preserve the elegance of the 1904 architecture while modernizing it to today’s high standards. The outside space is as amazing as the interiors, with a gazebo, several patios and a koi pond.

300 Goodwood Gardens

The house at 300 Goodwood is a charming 1907 shingle-style “cottage” with large front and back porches, perfect for entertaining or reading a great book. The house features four working fireplaces to add to the coziness factor.

300 Goodwood Gardens

The living room retains its original woodwork, including a beautiful beamed ceiling, wood paneling, and access to a large sunroom. The first floor includes the living and dining rooms, and kitchen, plus a sunroom, a sitting room, a pantry, and a morning room. This property includes a driveway leading to a one car garage.

303 Goodwood Gardens

Finally, the house at 303 Goodwood is a 1904 shingle “cottage” with a wrap-around porch, leaded glass windows, wood paneling, fireplaces, and built in bookshelves and window seats. This house has also been updated by architect Vincent Green to modernize it while keeping the special details which make these Roland Park cottages so special.

303 Goodwood Gardens

The chef’s kitchen is adjacent to a wonderful family room, which leads to a terrace and the home’s gardens. This house also features an office/artist’s studio with a north-facing skylight. A new two-car garage was added in 2018, to provide additional parking for the family.

Where: Goodwood Gardens runs parallel to Roland Avenue, just north of Cold Spring Lane, in the heart of Roland Park. It is very convenient to a number of churches, schools, restaurants, grocery stores, the library and much more. It’s a short jaunt down the hill to Falls Road and then to the JFX.

Final Appraisal: These are three very different houses which would appeal to three very different audiences. One is very elegant, formal and soigné, and the other two are more informal, casual and low-key. Each is a special house on one of the most beautiful roads in all of Baltimore. The listings for the houses are here, here and here.

All photographs from the listing.

