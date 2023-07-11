215 Tuscany Road, Baltimore.

Hot House: Half-timbered Tudor Revival-style house in the heart of Tuscany-Canterbury. 5 bedrooms/5 bathrooms. 3,120 Square Feet. Asking price: $739,000.

What: Tuscany-Canterbury is a small neighborhood tucked generally between University Parkway and Charles Street and bordered by 39th Street. Its winding roads and housing styles reminiscent of both the Tuscany region of Italy and the Tudor style of England result in a charming, distinctive enclave.

This house evidences many of the characteristics of the Tudor revival style, including brick masonry with half-timbers on the upper floors, arches, prominent cross-gabled rooflines, steeply pitched roofs, small diamond-paned and dormer windows, and jettied top floors.

These houses are deceptively large – this one has five beds and five baths. It has been fully renovated, but luckily, many of the original details which make this house special remain in place, including the hardwood floors. The new kitchen features white-veined quartz and white oak details as well as new appliances. There is a deck outside the kitchen.

The living room retains its original inset fireplace. The dining room looks out over a small arched porch with a secondary entrance. The windows are a combination of leaded-glass, diamond-pane casement windows, wood divided light casement windows and sash windows.

The primary suite has been updated, as has the en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower, free-standing bathtub, double sinks, and beautiful tilework. There is also a walk-in closet adjoining the primary bedroom. All of the other bathrooms have been updated, as well. The additional bedrooms are on the second and third floors.

The basement is finished, and there is also a basement level interior garage, as well as a parking space in the rear of the house. If you’re not big on yard work, this property has small patches of lawn, as well as shrubbery and other plantings. In other words, pretty low maintenance.

Where: This house is on Tuscany Road, just across from the Calvert School (which makes having a dedicated parking space invaluable) and its playing fields. It’s close to the Johns Hopkins university campus, and the shops and restaurants on St. Paul Street and at the Rotunda. It’s a quick drive downtown via St. Paul Street. Stony Run Park is just a few minutes away.

Final Appraisal: If you thought you had to move to England to live in a Tudor-Revival style house, this is the perfect house for you. All of the quirky bits and pieces and the little details make this house special. The recent renovations make sure you’re not living in the 1500s! The listing for the house is here.

All photographs from the listing.

