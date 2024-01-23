Hot House: Two Former Libraries for Sale! 818 N. Broadway, $550,000. 4 N. Central Ave., $1,050,000.

What: Baltimore has a long history of free public libraries, funded by Enoch Pratt. They essentially came in waves, starting in each quadrant of the city. The earliest ones, like the one on Broadway, are fairly small, and were designed by Charles Carson in 1886 in the Richardson Revival style. The Central Avenue house is another design which the library system used, but this one is almost 30 years later. The architects Archer & Allen built five of this design, which features clerestory windows to let in the maximum light.

The Broadway library has had a sad recent few decades, being used as a church for many years, and then being completely abandoned. However, things are on the upswing for both the building and the neighborhood, into which Hopkins is pouring buckets of funding. Broadway has a complete open plan, but it’s graced by some of the original details, including the high ceilings, beautiful arches, and large windows.

The price reflects how much work will go into making this library into a usable building. It’s a perfect opportunity for a young (or old) architect who has always wanted a semi-blank canvas to make a home of their own.

Central Avenue is a completely different story. It was renovated a number of years ago, and is open and airy, and very industrial chic, with an interior floating staircase leading to an observatory which has a 360º view of the city. Although it’s advertised as having three bedrooms and four baths, it’s most recently been used as an AirBnB and an event space. It has ample on-site parking in a secure lot and the entire property has a strong security system. Additionally, a 2,000 square foot basement can be used for another entertainment/event area.

Where: Broadway is located just north of the huge Johns Hopkins medical complex, and catty-corner to Kennedy-Krieger. There has been a lot of new development in the area after Hopkins demolished dozens of blocks of homes. It is a straight shot down Broadway to Fells Point.

Central Avenue is just north of Harbor East and all of the new development there. It’s not really in a residential neighborhood, but a mostly commercial area. But it’s a short walk to Harbor East and you won’t have to worry about parking! It’s also a quick walk into downtown and Little Italy.

Final Appraisal: These houses are clearly for a very certain and special person. They are quirky and unusual, but that shouldn’t prevent the right person from making them their own. So much of Baltimore’s history will reside with you in these old libraries. The listing for the Central Avenue house is here and the Broadway house is here.

All photographs from the listing.

