2106 South Road, Mt. Washington.

Hot House: Unique Victorian; Renovated and complete with myriad details. 5 bedrooms/3 baths. 3097 Square Feet. Asking price: $889,000.

What: Mt. Washington in North Baltimore is chock full of Victorian-era houses, from smaller ones on smaller lots, to quirky larger ones with some surrounding property. This unusual 1870s house is a creative blend of historic architectural details and modern conveniences, all beautifully executed with panache and flair.

Everywhere you look, you see original details including the extensive trim both inside and out; original pine floors; stained glass windows; fireplaces; and best of all, a steeple-top turret complete with garret for your solitude and creativity. From every exterior angle of the house, there’s a completely different design aspect. The deep, shaded front porch, with its “haint blue” ceiling looks out the local landscape from its vantage point at the top of a hill.

When you enter the house, the large windows allow in tons of light to create an airy feeling. From the entry, you will find a living room, dining room and family room, with a newly remodeled kitchen in a wing including a back staircase, a mudroom, a bathroom, and a pantry/office. As you move to the second floor, there are three bedrooms and an office, along with two newly updated bathrooms. The third floor holds an additional bedroom, two large closets and the stairs to the turret. The house features an abundance of nooks and crannies.

The property encompasses more than an acre, with landscaped grounds and numerous specimen trees and plantings. There is a large parking area, complete with a two-car garage, and an entrance through the house’s mudroom. The house was completely repainted in 2021 and has a new synthetic slate (rubber) roof.

Where: This house is on South Road, one of the most beautiful roads in Mt. Washington. It’s set off slightly from the other houses on the street due to the size of the property. Mt. Washington Village, with its shops, bars and restaurants, is just down the hill from this house and Whole Foods and Starbucks are within an easy walk or a very quick drive.

Final Appraisal: This is most clearly not your classic center-hall brick Colonial, but a quirky, charming Victorian cottage which belies the area’s origins as a summer retreat for city residents. If you want a house unlike anyone else’s house, with historic architectural details you won’t find anywhere else, this is the house for you! The listing for the house is here.

All photographs from the listing.

