Summer is wrapping up, schedules are filling up, and there’s plenty to keep Baltimore’s food lovers busy this week. Here’s a look at what’s on tap:

Openings & announcements

Bunny’s has new, expanded lunch and brunch hours. Starting Aug. 25, the Fells Point spot is open for lunch on Fridays and brunch Saturdays and Sundays.

Checkerspot Brewing is moving into new South Baltimore digs – with an opening date of Sept. 1 – but its former home won’t go unused. A new Aussie-themed brewery, M8 Beer, is taking over its old space. M8 is slated to open on Sept. 3 and will offer food, too, including pub fare and Australian-inspired dishes.

Coffee Fest at Union Collective

On Saturday, Vent Coffee in Union Collective celebrates its fifth anniversary – and the whole Union Collective crew is getting in on the party.

During the day, Vent will host coffee brewing and latte art competitions, roasting demonstrations and Ethiopian coffee ceremony demos. Plus, The Charmery, Union Craft Brewing and Baltimore Spirits Co. will be offering coffee-inspired treats of their own, including ice cream, beer and cocktails.

Farewell wine tasting at SoBo Market

Saturday afternoon, SoBo Market will close out eight years of business with a blind wine tasting – including prizes. The market isn’t closing but ownership is changing hands, so now is the time to come say goodbye – and hello to the start of a new era there.

Food & wine of Italy

Also on Saturday, the Italian Wine Club of Baltimore teams up with Trinacria Deli and Maienfels Biergarten to host a wine and food tasting event at the Biergarten. The ticketed event features three courses of Italian food, each paired with wine, along with music and discussion about the pairings.

A portion of proceeds benefits St. Francis Neighborhood Center.

Cooking class at Posi’s Kitchen

On Sunday, Chef Plenty at Posi’s Kitchen will host a free cooking class. The class, which is first come first serve (DM the chef for a reservation – contact information is included at the link) will focus on the “Yaaji Taco Experience.”

Vegan Courage

Sunday evening, Dutch Courage gets in the Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month spirit, welcoming Tom Cat’s Kitchen for a vegan menu takeover. The menu includes dishes like pozole tostadas and a lion’s mane platter, along with cocktails featuring bright summery ingredients from mint to watermelon.

Brunching

Bunny’s isn’t the only Baltimore spot with brunch on its mind recently.

When you think brunch in Baltimore, Blue Moon Café is on top of the list. The restaurant’s two locations are known for their famous dishes like Cap’n Crunch French Toast – but that doesn’t mean their menus never change. Just this week, a savory tinga was granted a permanent spot on the menu.

The Food Market has long been a brunch go-to for Baltimoreans – and for good reason. Right now, the menu includes over-the-top dishes like loaded potato skin benedict, which features everything from bacon bits to cheese whiz.

The Corner Pantry is a good breakfast and brunch spot all week long. The sweet and savory breakfast items constantly evolve. This week’s lineup has included mocha caramel crunch donuts.

Gertrude’s is a classic Baltimore brunch spot for a reason: the menu includes gorgeous dishes like the Eggs Gertrude, which dresses up eggs benedict with a crab cake and griddled tomato.

The Manor Tavern’s brunch menu includes twists on classics like shrimp and grits crunch.

Silver Queen Café keeps brunch seasonal with recent menu items like fried green tomato and pork belly benedict and burrata with pickled peaches and balsamic reduction.

Recent weekend brunches at Of Love and Regret have also featured fried green tomatoes – with steak and eggs.

Freshly-baked biscuits are a can’t-miss Sunday brunch order at The Tilted Row.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

Sept. 7: Old Westminster Winery Be the Match Benefit Dinner

Sept. 29: Maryland Italian Festival

Sept. 30: Wine in the Wilderness at the Maryland Zoo

