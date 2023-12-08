This week is busy in Baltimore, packed with wine dinners, tasty parties, and tons of opportunities to shop for gifts from local food businesses. Here’s a look at what’s coming up:

Holiday Row Houses

Everyone knows that Baltimore’s row houses celebrate the holidays in bright, festive style. From the famous lights in Hampden to more recent additions to the mix, like the strings of lights in Rodgers Forge, this time of year, the city’s row houses are always aglow.

There’s one set of “houses” that sometimes flies under the radar: the holiday display at Gertrude’s. The small scale houses, created by Gertrude’s staff, are on display in the restaurant, where guests can vote on their favorite.

Shop, sip & eat

‘Tis the season for holiday shopping – which means that all over town, fun holiday markets are popping up (with lots of local food vendors).

On Saturday, Station North’s third annual holiday market takes over 30 West North Ave. The market includes tons of local artists and makers plus pop-up performances and food and drinks from Baltimore Spirits Co., Black Acres Roastery, Doppio Pasticceria, Guilford Hall Brewery, Jewish Jerky Brand, Neopol Smokery, Nina’s Cookie Explosion and more.

Greenspring Station’s 9th annual Holiday Makers Market is also on Saturday. Guests can shop the Greenspring stores plus goods from a bunch of regional vendors, including food goodies like Johari Made jams, Le Monade mixers, McAllen’s Best Toffee, sweets from Pascale Baking Diva, and teas from Wight Tea Co. Plus, the Cane Collective crew will be on hand, mixing cocktails.

Sunday, True Chesapeake Oyster House is hosting its first ever holiday art market. In addition to all the arts and apparel, there will be live music, baked treats, food from Heritage Kitchen and True Chesapeake, cocktails made with Old Line Spirits, and free beer from Union Craft Brewing.

On Thursday evening, Manor Tavern’s annual Wine, Shop and Dine event returns, with local vendors plus a wine and spirits shop.

Peter Chang + Mobtown Brewing

Peter Chang Baltimore just announced a fun new collaboration: a beer created with Mobtown Brewing Company. Dubbed the House Beer, the brew is a rice-flavored lager and is available for $8 per can at Peter Chang Baltimore which, in related news, now has a license to sell beer and wine.

Carryout at Clavel

Clavel is now offering its tamales by the six-pack for carryout. They can be eaten right away or frozen to reheat later. They’re available to order via the Clavel website.

Christmas in the Caribbean at BSC

On Saturday night, the Baltimore Spirits Co. Cocktail Gallery gets tropical with its annual Christmas in the Caribbean party. The menu includes roast suckling pig from Chuck’s Trading Post along with tropical, holiday-themed cocktails (and eggnog) from the BSC crew. Plus, there will be live music and free samples of BSC’s new 4 Year Post Epoch Jamaican Rum Barrel Finish.

Abruzzo Wine Dinner

On Thursday, Café Campli is hosting a dinner featuring wines from the Abruzzo region of Italy. The three course meal will include pairings from Cascina del Colle, plus dessert accompanied by house-made limoncello.

Champagne Dinner at Cypriana

Champagne lovers can head to Cypriana on Thursday night for a luxe six-course meal paired with four different types of bubbles. Courses include dishes like octopus ceviche and grilled shrimp tahini. The wines tasted will be available for purchase, too (at a discount).

Wish Drive at MWT

Also on Thursday, the Mt. Washington Tavern hosts its annual Holiday Wish Drive happy hour. During the event, which is hosted by Ed Norris, the team at the Tavern will collect donations of new toys and gift cards for the kids at Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital.

Holiday meals

December is busy – so outsourcing is key. Local businesses are starting to release their holiday catering menu options and there are some good ones.

H3irloom Food Group’s menu, which is available for pre-order now, includes options like berbere-spiced lamb pot roast, potlikker cornbread stuffing, their incredible skillet cornbread, and a bunch of condiments, like smoked sorghum honey butter.

The Charmery’s holiday pies are always a seasonal hit. Plus, the ice cream shops are scooping a bunch of holiday flavors right now – everything from Rye Whiskey Eggnog to Jelly Donut – a special annual appearance for Hanukkah.

The Corner Pantry’s holiday menu is live and it includes everything from apps like a caramelized leek and stilton tart to a whole roasted duck – plus tons of cookies and sweets. Orders are due by noon on Dec. 15.

Thames Street Oyster House is offering its Maine lobster and Black Angus tenderloin dishes as take-home holiday meals. Both can be picked up on Dec. 23 and require two days advance notice to order.

Foraged Eatery’s annual cookie sale is poised to start any day now. Keep an eye on their social media for more details.

The Heritage Smokehouse holiday takeaway menu includes options like whole or half smoked hams and rib roasts, dirty rice, and even Camembert en croute. The Govans spot also has merch for sale – t-shirts and hoodies that would make great gifts.

Kneads Bake Shop has a full slate of holiday cookies – among other things – available to take home this season.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

Dec. 16: Union Collective Holiday “Bizaar”

Dec. 17: Fells Point Farmers Market at Sagamore Pendry

Jan. 12-13: 20th Annual Gertrude’s Krautfest

