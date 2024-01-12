From kraut to bagels to spirit-free bevvies, this week offers pleny of reasons to dine out in Baltimore. Here’s a look at what’s coming up:

Openings & announcements

Crust by Mack officially (and finally!) opens in its new Harborplace location on Saturday.

Hours at The Bluebird’s Whiskey Pub have expanded. The pub is now open Wednesday through Saturday. It’s an excellent spot to grab a drink and burger during the cold winter months.

South Bmore reports that Gangster Vegan, which was one of the first stalls in the revamped Cross Street Market, has closed. Its market neighbor, So Beachy, also recently closed; management says there are conversations in the works to bring new tenants in to fill those spaces.

20th Annual Krautfest

On Friday and Saturday, Gertrude’s hosts its 20th annual Krautfest – a celebration of all things German, including polka music, sausages, and – of course – sauerkrauts.

Once again this year, the restaurant is partnering with local purveyors of German fare, including HEX Ferments, Ostrowski’s and Binkert’s, to offer a menu featuring kielbasa, bratwurst, borscht, cabbage rolls, sauerkraut cake and more.

Natioal Bagel Day

Monday, Jan. 15 is National Bagel Day and Towson Hot Bagel is – unsurprisingly – on top of the occasion. On Monday, users of the myTHB Rewards app can get a free bagel and cream cheese with any purchase (when they order through their Rewards account). Plus, a portion of all Monday sales will be donated to the Maryland Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

New year, new menus

Local spots are using the new year as an opportunity to refresh their menus – including Silver Queen Café, which, among other things, is leaning into winter citrus with dishes like a salad of car acara, blood orange, grapefruit, olives, pomegranate seeds and arugula, and winter root vegetables, which show up in cool ways, like in a roasted carrot and baby turnip tart.

Citrus is also making a big play on the Cinghiale dessert menu, with the introduction of the gorgeous Sicilian Whole Orange Torta.

Thames Street Oyster House is also leaning into the availability of winter citrus, with a mixed seafood dish featuring lobster, shrimp and littleneck clams in a ceviche of coconut, ginger and lime.

NA adventures

We’re hitting the midway point in Dry January. Those hardy souls who are participating have a lot of options to keep their beverage orders interesting and fun.

Prima Dopo’s spirit-free drinks menu includes mocktails like Le Moxie, which uses the non-alcoholic spirit Seedlip (in its Spice 94 flavor) along with strawberry puree, lemon, agave, rosemary and ginger ale, and the My Cousin Dill, which pairs the Grove 42 Seedlip with cucumber puree, lemon, agave, dill and soda.

At Foraged Eatery, the crew behind the bar has created some intriguing alcohol-free drinks, like Fresh Roots, a celery root milk punch made with young tiger hunter tea.

Mt. Washington Tavern has non-drinkers covered with a spirit-free drink list, including options like the Cucumber Collins.

Café Campli has tweaked its wine list to accommodate non-drinking guests. This week, the list includes two non-alcoholic ones – a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc and a jammy red from Spain.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

Jan. 18: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Full Sensory Movie at The Charmery

Jan. 26: Baltimore Winter Restaurant Week Begins

Feb. 9: National Pizza Day at Cypriana

