From beer to BBQ, this week has a lot to offer for Baltimoreans looking for some food and fun. Here’s a look at what’s coming up:

Openings & announcements

Liberty Delight Farms in Reisterstown is adding a fun shopping option. The Corner Market will open on Berrymens Lane on Saturday. The Market will sell Liberty Delights meats, staples like milk and bread, and fun products from numerous other carefully selected companies, like Timonium’s own Mouth Party candies. The Corner Market will also offer a weekly veggie share delivery service from Moon Valley Farm.

Jinji Chocolate’s new standalone location on Greenmount Ave. in Waverly is now officially open.

HomeSlyce, which just closed its South Baltimore location, is heading to the County. Restaurant media guru Randy Lerman spotted the company’s sign at a York Road shopping center this week.

Canton has a new bagel joint on the horizon. Good Boy Bagels will open on South Conkling Street this fall.

Maryland State BBQ Bash

On Friday and Saturday, Bel Air gets smoky with the Maryland State BBQ Bash. Admission to the street festival is free, with drinks, food and more available for purchase. During the event over 50 competition barbecue teams from all over the region will compete for prizes and the opportunity to compete at the next level: in the Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational in Lynchburg, TN and The American Royal in Kansas City, MO.

There will also be amateur BBQ teams competing in the Tailgate Challenge, live music, a mechanical pig, kids’ activities and more.

O’s Rally

Even though the Oriole’s are no longer in the playoffs, there’s still a lot to celebrate about this past season. On Friday afternoon, the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore is hosting an O’s Rally with food vendors, giveaways and DJs. Head to the corner of Pratt and Light streets between noon and 3 p.m. for the party.

Festival der Lagerbier

On Saturday, Monument City Brewing hosts its second annual Festival der Lagerbier. During the party, 30 different breweries will pop up at Monument City, pouring craft lagers for guests to enjoy. Plus, the food lineup is a great one, with goodies from Blacksauce Kitchen, Big Softy and Festival Pretzels.

Proceeds benefit BARCS and tickets are available now.

Happy 87th to Wells

On Saturday, Wells Wine will spend the day celebrating its 87th anniversary. In addition to discounts and wine tastings, the day will include tastes of ready to drink cocktails and a 12 p.m. tasting of the store’s Wells 1937 Anniversary Amber Lager.

Festive Maryland Recipes at The Library

On Saturday afternoon, Old Line Plate blogger Kara Mae Harris will be at the Enoch Pratt Library’s “Pratt Test Kitchen” for a talk on her new book, Festive Maryland Recipes. The book, which Harris wrote as a collaboration with local cookbook author Rachel Rappaport, explores Maryland’s culinary history via holiday recipes and traditions.

The talk will take place in person and will be streamed on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Oktoberfest at Tark’s

Also on Saturday afternoon, Tark’s hosts an “Oktoberfest Soirée” featuring beer tastings from Guilford Hall Brewery and Key Brewing Co., signature Tito’s cocktails, and a special Oktoberfest menu. The event benefits ShareBaby.

Stella Maris Crab Feast

On Sunday, Stella Maris hosts its giant crab feast fundraiser at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. The event, in its 29th year, raises funds for Stella Maris and its hospice services.

Finca Torremilanos at La Cuchara

On Sunday evening, La Cuchara teams up with Finca Torremilanos for a six-course wine dinner that sounds fabulous. Courses include dishes like torchon of foie gras with smoked magret duck breast and pear compote paired with Ribera del Duero’s Torre Albóniz Reserva, and an intriguing course of Hamachi crudo with yuzu, “compressed” cucumber and mango-roasted butternut squash paired with Castilla y León’s Peñalba López Blanco.

Flavors of Maryland

On Monday, TasteWise Kids hosts its annual fundraising event, Flavors of Maryland. This year’s party takes place at Whitehall Mill Market and features food and drinks from a bunch of different local favorites, including True Chesapeake Oyster Co., Ekiben, Crust by Mack, Heritage Kitchen, Chesapeake Chef Service, H3irloom Food Group, Our Time Kitchen and Avenue Kitchen & Bar. Plus, Alma Cocina Latina owner Irena Stein will share stories from her new cookbook Arepa.

Pasta making

On Tuesday, Café Campli hosts its first in a new series of pasta-making classes. The class is taught by Laurie Boucher and will focus on traditional southern Italian pasta shapes formed by hand.

Christmas prep

Get your dialing finger ready: Christmas Eve reservations at Petit Louis open on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The reservations go quickly, so if French food is on your Christmas list, make that call now.

BBQ at Clavel

On Wednesday, Clavel welcomes the crew from 2fifty Texas BBQ for a Tex-Mex collab. The team will offer a special menu for the evening (until sold out), along with brisket by the pound, available for carryout.

Wine dinner at Kneads

Wine lovers can head down to Harbor East on Wednesday evening for a wine dinner at Kneads. The menu, created by Kneads Chef Cyrus Keefer, includes five courses, each paired with a complementary wine.

Pints in the Park

On Friday, Oct. 20, the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore hosts its final Pints in the Park Happy Hour for the season. The event, which features beer and wine from Guilford Hall Brewery, along with food and live music, starts at 5 p.m. at Center Plaza.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

Oct. 22: Future Harvest Fundraiser at Vineyards at Dodon

Oct. 22: Chappellet Wine Dinner at Magdalena

Oct. 25: Gertrude’s 25th Anniversary Celebration

