The turkeys have trotted and the cranberry sauce has been gobbled – so now it’s time for Baltimore food-lovers to turn their attention to the next season of eating. And it’s a good one. Here’s a look at how Charm City’s holiday eating season is kicking off this week:

Openings and announcements

The steak-and-frites restaurant Medium Rare has opened in The Rotunda. This opening has been in the works for a while; the restaurant is located in the former kitchen space of Cinebistro.

The Baltimore Business Journal reports that things have been busy with Baltimore’s liquor board. Four restaurants-in-the-works have recently received approval for liquor licenses. They include Zander’s, which is slated to open in the old Alexander Brown space, Facci Ristorante, Prim & Proper, and Kechy.

In good news for the local vegan community, the team behind Great Sage announced that it has new ownership that is planning to keep the Clarksville spot completely vegan.

The H&S Bakery Outlet has closed. The shop, which had been a Fells Point mainstay for years, recently closed. But don’t fear for carbs in the neighborhood: Kneads Bakeshop, which – like H&S – is owned by the Paterakis family, is open for all your bread and pastry needs (and more).

Black Friday Brunch

Johnny’s Black Friday Brunch is back again this year – to feed you after shopping or distract you from the crowds. The Roland Park restaurant offers a handful of specials perfect for the day after Thanksgiving, including a loaded Bloody Mary stacked with veggies and bacon.

Silver Queen + Small Biz

Silver Queen Café celebrates eight years in business this weekend – just in time for Small Business Saturday. The Hamilton restaurant will offer cocktail and food specials in honor of the occasion – and the owners hope you take your holiday shopping to their small business neighbors on Harford Rd. before heading to SQC for dinner.

Congrats to the Silver Queen team!

Holiday East

Harbor East celebrates Small Business Saturday with a maker’s market featuring tons of local businesses plus (free) pet pics with Santa, giveaways, festive music, and light bites and drinks from Bin 604 and Lebanese Taverna.

Holidays in the City

On Sunday, Fells Point kicks off a vibrant holiday season with an afternoon celebration of all things festive. Head to Broadway Square for live holiday music, a tree lighting, kids drafts, visits with Santa – and plenty of cocktails for the grownups.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

Dec. 3: Eric Sze Pop-Up at EKIBEN

Dec. 5: Chef’s Showcase Dinner at Charleston

Dec. 10: True Chesapeake Holiday Market

