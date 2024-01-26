It’s Restaurant Week, the AFC Championship is in Baltimore for the first time in decades, and according to memes, Taylor Swift is visiting every restaurant in town. The good energy in the city is palpable (and purple) – though this week’s food news isn’t all Ravens-related. Here’s a look at what’s happening:

Openings & announcements

This is a big week for long-awaited restaurant openings around Baltimore.

After many delays, Nana, the Sinaloan spot from Clavel chef/co-owner Carlos Raba, will finally open on Wednesday, Jan. 31. The restaurant, which is located in the Stoneleigh shops near Towson, will open at noon and will serve lunch and dinner six days a week.

Be warned: the space is small (only 15 seats) but given that, the menu will include many takeaway options. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner to start, with the addition of weekend brunches and a specialty coffee program to come.

Costeria, the hotly anticipated Central Ave. restaurant, opened its doors this past Wednesday.

On Friday, Feb. 2, The Urban Oyster will open it its new digs on the Avenue in Hampden. Chef/owner Jasmine Norton has been part of the local food scene for years and has a strong following – one that’s sure to grow with the opening of the new spot.

South Baltimore residents can start thinking about their bagel orders now. THB opens its next location, in McHenry Row, on Feb. 15.

Hotel Revival has a new Director of Food and Beverage. Lucien Konan, who was most at the downtown Marriott in Hartford, CT, will oversee Topside, B-Side Cocktails & Karaoke, and ‘Dashery.

James Beard in Baltimore

The 2024 James Beard Award semifinalist lists were released this week and Baltimore had a solid showing.

Charleston, in Harbor East, is in the running for Outstanding Hospitality; Clavel is nominated for Outstanding Bar; and Alma Cocina Latina’s Chef David Zamudio is up for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.

Restaurant Weeks

Multiple restaurant weeks are still going strong. Harford County’s event lasts through the weekend, Howard County is on through Feb. 4, as is Baltimore City’s promotion, which starts today.https://baltimorerestaurantweek.com/

Crabs and football

Ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship showdown between the Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is showing its faith in Baltimore with a friendly wager.

The restaurant – which sponsors a big Ravens tailgate and is known as a favorite of many players – has made a bet with Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que. If the Ravens win, Joe’s will ship enough barbecue to Baltimore to feed a bunch of firefighters. In the (unlikely) event that the Chiefs come out on top, Jimmy’s will send crab cakes to some lucky firefighters in KC.

The Year of the Dragon

Lunar New Year is still over a week away, on Feb. 10, but some local restaurants are starting their Year of the Dragon celebrations early.

Red Pepper Sichuan Bistro is offering a three-course meal for 8 to 10 guests, including options like Sichuan smoked tea duck and Fire Dragon Fish. The dinner is available at both Red Pepper locations (Towson and Ellicott City).

Pierpoint Restaurant in Fells Point is hosting its third annual Asian New Year party on Feb. 2. The menu is secret but is a pan-Asian “mash-up.”

Pretzels for Life

Hoopla Catering – the catering arm of The Food Market’s empire – is making engaged couples an incredible offer. If you sign a wedding contract and place a deposit with Hoopla during 2024, you will be enrolled in their “Pretzels for Life” program, which gives you free pretzels every time you dine at The Food Market.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

Feb. 9: National Pizza Day at Cypriana

Feb. 16: Max’s 20th Annual Belgian Beer Fest

Feb. 19: Ggoma Supper Club + The Vineyards at Dodon Lunar New Year Dinner at Foraged

Like this: Like Loading...