This week, the Baltimore food scene is all over the place, from pickles to whiskey to Thanksgiving prep. Here’s a look at what’s coming up:

Openings & announcements

Rooted Rotisserie, a French-style rotisserie restaurant, has opened near Hollins Market.

Oyster lovers all over the city received some sad news earlier this week, when the team from The Local Oyster announced that both of the restaurant’s locations will close after service on Saturday, Nov. 11. The company will continue to work at events – so it’s not the last time we’ll see the smiling faces of the Local Oyster shuckers – but its brick-and-mortar locations will be sorely missed.

Penny’s Proof at Sagamore Spirit

On Saturday, Sagamore Spirit is offering Baltimoreans a chance to purchase one of the few remaining bottles of the distillery’s 2023 Penny’s Proof – for just a penny. There are only so many bottles remaining, and they’ll go to the first 397 people who check in to the distillery. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and you’ll need a confirmation ticket to participate (registration information is here).

The distillery is making a morning party out of the release, with vendors, live music and a pop-up shop.

Big Dill

The Big Dill Pickle Party, which was originally scheduled for a very rainy weekend earlier this fall, will take over Power Plant Live! on Saturday and Sunday. The party includes tons of vendors and food trucks, a pickle eating contest and brine chugging contest, games for kids, music and more.

Snacks with skates

The Inner Harbor Ice Rink opens for the season on Saturday – and the celebration is about more than skating. The first 50 children at the rink will skate for free, plus Crust by Mack will be on hand with sweets and hot cocoa.

Charming Elephant gear

Charming Elephant, in Canton, has had a wild couple of weeks, including an anniversary and – unfortunately – a break-in. The Lao restaurant is offering fun merch, which will help offset the costs incurred by the robbery and support the restaurant overall. It’s available for pre-order now.

Patterson Park BrewFest

It’s beer festival season – and this week, the fun pops up in the heart of the city during the 6th annual Patterson Park BrewFest.

The event features over 40 local beers plus food trucks, local restaurants, live music and more. Ticket sales also support the park itself – so you’ll be giving back to the community with every sip.

Happy birthday to Peabody Heights

Peabody Heights Brewery is turning 11 and celebrating with a weekend full of fun, including live music, food trucks and activities like an art exhibition and a retro shop.

Costiera at Sally O’s

Costiera, which is gearing up to open a place of its own, pops up at Sally O’s on Monday evening for a late-night industry night celebration. The menu looks terrific with dishes like Korean-style pancakes with shredded pork, and plancha-roasted sweet potatoes with honey butter.

Beaujolais is back

Mid-November means one thing for devoted Francophiles: Le Beaujolais Nouveau est arrivé! In Baltimore, Petit Louis has long been the spot to celebrate the debut of the young wine. This year, the Roland Park restaurant will begin pouring the Beaujolais on Thursday.

Thanksgiving plans

Turkey day is right around the corner. If you haven’t already started planning your menu – or making your reservations – now is the time.

The Thanksgiving party is starting early at True Chesapeake Oyster Co., with buy-one-get-one-free oysters the two days before the holiday.

Johnny’s will be open for dinner on Thanksgiving, serving a buffet with traditional turkey and stuffing alongside dishes like crab-stuffed flake and beef empanadas.

Charleston’s Thanksgiving menu will feature three courses with sides served family-style. Turkey is on the menu but so is wild rockfish and braised short rib.

Sotto Sopra is open for Thanksgiving dinner starting at 3 p.m. on the holiday.

The Manor Tavern will host a Thanksgiving buffet.

Dylan’s Oyster Cellar will sell oysters to take home and shuck yourself. Pre-orders start this week.

The crew from The Tilted Row is preparing traditional Thanksgiving dishes – from the turkey to homemade rolls – to pick up Thanksgiving morning and serve at home.

Pierpoint’s weekly take-home boxes are still going strong – and there’s a special one for Thanksgiving. The box includes a full Thanksgiving meal with enough to feed up to six people.

Heritage Smokehouse’s Thanksgiving catering menu includes smoked turkey, ham and sausage options along with classic sides and whole pies.

Mama’s on the Half Shell is open for dinner on Thanksgiving and has take-home options available to pre-order now.

For more Thanksgiving options, check out last week’s Hot Plate.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

Nov. 18: Whiskey, Wine & Fire

Nov. 18: Baltimore Christmas Village Begins

Nov. 24: Miracle Pop-Up Bar Opens

Like this: Like Loading...