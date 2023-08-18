From a vegan party to German wines to late-summer produce, this week is a good one for Baltimore’s food lovers. Here’s what’s happening in Charm City right now:

Openings & announcements

Peter Chang’s new fast-casual spot near Johns Hopkins Hospital is now open. Peter Chang Baltimore is Chef Chang’s first fast-casual restaurant and his second restaurant in Baltimore – NiHao is the other. The new spot is open for dine-in, carryout and delivery.

Sacré Sucré has closed temporarily while it moves locations. The bakery will be moving to a spot on Fell St. but to make the move happen and build out the new space, the company will need to close for a few months. However, fans can support the business by pre-ordering items via the Sacré Sucré website, which is still up and running.

Managing noise level is often a challenge when new restaurants open. Hamilton’s Café Campli has just taken a few steps to make conversation easier in its space, installing acoustic panels on the ceilings and under tables.

Back to school with Hotel Revival

In these last few days before school begins for the year, Hotel Revival has a number of programs in place designed to support local students in need – including an easy way for food-lovers to get involved. For every Shaken Chocolate Milk drink purchased at the hotel’s café, ‘Dashery, $1 will be donated to the Baltimore Children & Youth Fund.

The hotel’s other programs include a school supply drive benefiting Dallas F. Nicholas Elementary students and the donation of 10% of room sales booked during August to the Baltimore Children & Youth Fund.

Vegan SoulFest

Maryland Vegan Month is in full swing, which means it’s prime time to find vegan options on local menus.

This weekend also offers a great opportunity for vegan food with the 8th annual Vegan SoulFest taking place Saturday and Sunday in West Covington Park. The festival includes a variety of vegan food options from companies like Cajou Creamery, Land of Kush, and Black Acres Roastery, along with music and wellness experts.

4 the Luv of Food Fest

On Sunday afternoon, the area outside Hammerjacks will welcome all kinds of food lovers for a day-long food festival featuring vendors like Zzz’s Kitchen, Waiting to Oxtail and Nicole’s Confections. The party will also feature DJs and a VIP lounge area by the stage.

Wine + Heritage

On Tuesday, Heritage Smokehouse is teaming up with Carl Ehrhard wines for a five-course dinner. The meal starts with smoked foie gras with peach and habanero paired with a 2021 Riesling. Additional courses include fried soft shell crab with yuzu, honey, lemongrass, ginger and shiso paired with a dry sparkling wine from Rüdesheim and apricot crisp with Riesling.

Deli TV

On Saturday, Aug. 26, Maryland Public Television will debut a new special highlighting the state’s Jewish delis. Baltimore-area spots include Attman’s Deli, Pariser’s Bakery, Tulkoff Food Products and Lenny’s Deli. The special, called “Jewish Delis: Something to Kvell About!” airs at 8 p.m. on the main network and will be available to stream.

A preview is already available on YouTube.

End-of-summer highlights

Summer is not quite over yet, especially on local menus.

Cinghiale is celebrating the height of tomato season with a four-course menu showcasing the summer fruit. Dishes include stuffed Roma tomatoes with lobster and tagliatelle with cockle clams in a sauce of tomato, white wine and garlic.

Silver Queen Café’s summer dishes this week have included stuffed zucchini with veggie couscous and lemon tahini dressing.

At Gunther & Co., in-season rockfish is served as a crudo with passion fruit, coconut milk and habanero oil.

The Foraged menu is always “hyper-seasonal” – and right now is definitely no exception. Offerings evolve daily and include produce-forward choices like cantaloupe salad with herbed goat cheese, mild jalapeno, basil and husk cherries.

Sally O’s menu right now features tons of produce from Richfield Farm, in dishes like street corn with cilantro, scallion and red onion, and a summer pasta with tomatoes and squash.

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

Aug. 27: Cooking Class at Posi’s Kitchen

Sept. 29: Maryland Italian Festival

Sept. 30: Wine in the Wilderness at the Maryland Zoo

