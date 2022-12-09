The Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor is one of several holiday happenings this weekend featuring great food options. Photo courtesy of Baltimore Christmas Village.

This week is filled with opportunities to holiday shop, of course, but it’s also a great time to celebrate the best of Baltimore’s culinary scene. Here’s a look at what’s coming up:

Openings and announcements

A brand new spot – Anejo Rose Cantina & Tequila Bar – has opened at The Hotel at Arundel Preserve. The restaurant, which features an extensive tequila list, among other things, is now taking reservations.

The restaurant formerly known as Woodberry Kitchen officially relaunched this week as Woodberry Tavern, with a new menu that will change frequently. The Clipper Mill spot is now taking reservations for groups of two and four.

Starting this weekend, and lasting through mid-March, brisket lovers will be able to get their fix at Whitehall Mill. During that time, The Brisket Hub will host a long-term pop-up at the Market, offering Texas-style brisket and Louisiana-influenced food.

Gunther & Co. is now open for lunch on Thursdays and Fridays.

Sadly, longtime R. House vendor STEM: Farm + Kitchen announced this week that it will close after this season. The plant-based stall has been part of the R. House community for six years and is beloved for its smoothies, bowls and more.

Saturday sparkles

This Saturday is prime time to get into the holiday spirit. All over the region, there are opportunities to sip, shop and eat your way into a happy holiday mood. In addition to monthlong events, like the Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor and the Holiday Light Walk at Guinness Open Gate Brewery, many neighborhood establishments are hosting fun events on Saturday.

Throughout the day, a variety of businesses in Old Goucher will participate in a neighborhood holiday crawl. Crawl participants, including Terra Café, Our Time Kitchen, Sophomore Coffee, Chachi’s, Fadensonnen, Dutch Courage, Church Bar and No Land Beyond will offer specials, treats and other fun surprises to keep your spirits bright.

Also all day long, Station North will come alive with a Holiday Market featuring over 30 different vendors. The market, which takes place on North Avenue between Maryland Ave. and Charles St., will feature plenty of food options for gifts and snacking onsite, including Mera’s Kitchen Collective, Empanada Lady, Black Acres Roastery, Mobtown Ballroom Bar Drink and Speakeasy at Memento Mori. While you’re in the neighborhood, you can also stop in to see the crew from Nancy by SNAC, in the MICA building on W. North Ave.

Greenspring Station’s annual Holiday Makers Market also takes place on Saturday. In addition to great shopping, plus music, there will be a Holiday Cocktail Bar with drinks from Cane Collective – not one to miss.

In the late afternoon, Silver Queen Café will open its doors for a holiday happy hour featuring contests, food, and gifts from Found Studio. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Hamilton restaurant will have drink specials and tapas-style snacks, along with prizes for the most festive costume and best caroler, along with a drawing for a prize basket and the opportunity to take pictures with Buddy the Elf.

Feast of the Seven Fishes cooking class

On Sunday, Cosima hosts a cooking class focused on the traditional Italian Christmas Eve meal: the Feast of the Seven Fishes. During the class, attendees will learn to make fritto misto, swordfish with capers and anchovies, and fuitti di mare with saffron risotto – three dishes that showcase even more than seven fishes in all.

True Chesapeake festivities

True Chesapeake Oyster Co. has a lot of fun plans this week, starting with a holiday toy drive during brunch on Sunday. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the True Chesapeake crew will collect new toys appropriate for kids 12 and under, to donate to the Hampden Family Center.

During brunch, Pariah Brewing will be taking over the taps at True Chesapeake. Anyone who donates a toy will receive 15% off Pariah drafts.

Later in the week, on Wednesday, the restaurant welcomes Chesapeake Bay area photographer Jay Fleming for a book signing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fleming will also be selling his books, which make great gifts for anyone who loves the Bay.

Lexington Market festivities

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Lexington Market will light up with a fun Holiday Market and pitch showcase featuring recent graduates of Cureate Courses, a program supporting small business owners in the food and beverage space.

The event includes the opportunity to sample goods from the companies and hear about their business plans. Baltimore-based attendees include Deddle’s Mini Donuts, B-More Pasta, Treehouse Juicery, C.M., Pops, Los Hermanos Tequila, Sporty Dog Creations, Juicing with Jazz, Jewish Jerky Brand, Gangster Vegan Organics, and Kora Lee’s Gourmet Dessert Café.

Gingerbread Haus décor at Das Bierhalle

Also Wednesday, Das Bierhalle teams up with Heavy Seas for a fun, family-friendly evening of gingerbread house decorating and hot chocolate (with something extra and special added for the adults).

Sweet treats with John Shields

Also on Dec. 14, Gertrude’s chef/owner John Shields debuts the season three finale episode of his web series Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table. In this episode, he and his cohost explore holiday treats from around the world, with guest appearances from Jinji Fraser of Pure Chocolate, and Luke Ilardo and Megan Cowman from local Sicilian bakery Doppio Pasticceria.

Holiday meals

Now is the time to start thinking about takeaway orders for holiday meals. Local restaurants have started sharing their offerings, so you can start planning and ordering.

Ovenbird Bakery is offering boxes of holiday cookies and gingerbread man kits, in case you want to make your own cookies at home, plus a variety of breads and cakes perfect for the season.

The Heritage Smokehouse Christmas dinner menu includes everything from a whole smoked ham to cold smoked cheddar cheese.

The Corner Pantry’s holiday catering menu covers many bases, from mini potato latkes to a whole roasted duck stuffed with chestnut and herb stuffing. As a bonus, the Lake Falls restaurant has their holiday pickups down to a science: the process is quick, simple and filled with holiday cheer.

Now is also a good time to think about crab cakes (when isn’t it a good time?). Faidley’s Seafood crab cakes are a classic option for carry-out over the holidays and also ship throughout the continental U.S. The Faidley’s team is taking orders online and from the original storefront in the old Lexington Market building (the restaurant’s space in the new building will open next year).

Planning for the future

Mark your calendars for:

Dec. 18: Chuck’s Trading Co. Pop-Up at Pariah Brewing

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve at Of Love and Regret

