Erin Rothwell is a high school English teacher at Maryvale Preparatory School in Lutherville, whose goal is to ignite curiosity and encourage others to venture out and embrace new experiences. She shares the lessons she learned on her family’s trip to Helsinki, Finland.

As we stepped out of baggage claim onto the train bound for downtown Helsinki, the first question that crossed my mind was, “Where should we eat?” Envisioning my family leisurely exploring the local food market, I pictured stumbling upon a young artisan offering samples of homemade lingonberry jam on Finnish crackers. I imagined myself savoring fish soup from a hand-carved kutsa made from birch.

Our path led us down the Esplanade, heading towards the waterfront where the renowned market awaited. Despite the already snow-covered ground, snowflakes began to fall, creating a picturesque scene. We were truly in Finland, and the falling snow clung to our eyelashes, making the experience even more magical for our Baltimore family.

We approached the market and my husband, armed with his phone GPS, pointed ahead – only to find three or four market stalls. Yes, you read that correctly, three or four. In my excitement, I had overlooked one crucial detail: Saturday closing times differed from weekdays. The familiar pang of disappointment crept in, that moment families reach when something built up doesn’t quite pan out. While we weren’t at the “National Lampoon’s Vacation” level yet, there was a fleeting Chevy Chase moment when I realized Wally World was closed.

The author’s daughters in a warming hut after a reindeer safari in Finland.

Nevertheless, a beacon of hope emerged in the form of the Flying Cinema Tour of Helsinki. Having experienced a 4D city tour/movie in Rise, New York, I assured my family that this would be a great alternative. The Flying Cinema impressed with its cool ambiance, resembling a nightclub named PALM. The decor, adorned with pink LED tube lights and stylish furniture, offered plenty of Instagram-worthy moments. Even my teenage daughter reveled in the photo ops. Surprisingly, a children’s birthday party unfolded in the corner, with little voices exclaiming “Hyvää syntymäpäivää” (“happy birthday” in Finnish).

The bartender, doubling as the movie operator and ticket seller, made for a slow drink service. However, I soon realized that Finns operate in a less transactional manner than Americans. Their unhurried pace, initially irksome to an East Coast native, began to resonate with me as an invitation to simply “be.” Instead of the usual routine of buying a ticket, watching a movie, and leaving, we sat at a high-top table, observing the ebb and flow of people while immersing ourselves in the Finnish ambiance.

The movie, a 4D flying tour of Finland, offered seat belts, elevating our expectations. However, the film, while visually appealing, didn’t quite match the exhilarating scenes depicted on the website. The experience, though, exceeded the movie itself. It wasn’t about the American-style rush; it was about soaking in the atmosphere, embracing the Finnish way of life, and realizing there are myriad ways of living beyond our familiar shadows.

My takeaway from this unexpected adventure in Helsinki was a newfound appreciation for the unique experiences that travel brings. While I initially sought a brief 15-minute 4D extravaganza, what I received was an immersive encounter that transcended the movie itself. Traveling abroad offers more than just glimpses of other cultures; it challenges us to reevaluate our way of life and opens our eyes to the multitude of ways people live around the world.

