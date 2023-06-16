School is out for the summer. But parents, guardians and even students filled the New Town High School library Thursday evening to meet the new Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) superintendent.

School board members including Dr. Brenda Savoy, Emory Young and former board chair Makeda Scott also attended. Councilman Julian Jones, whose district includes Owings Mills, made a brief appearance.

Emory Young, member-at-large, kicked off the meeting by introducing Dr. Myriam Yarbrough.

“She has the passion, experience and vision to help BCPS regain the academic standards and rigor that we all expect from our school system,” said Young.

Yarbrough, a mom of four, drew on that experience to explain how she sees her new role.

“With all four children, all the same household, all the same DNA, all the same resources, they are all individuals and [are] very different,” Yarbrough said. “And so that’s how I feel that we have to approach the work that we do. We’re looking at individuals. Even though all the students are in the same school system, they’re all individuals with different needs.”

