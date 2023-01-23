Workforce development for life-sustaining careers and a stubborn digital divide remain two of Maryland’s biggest access-related challenges to solve.

On Thursday, Maryland Tech Council’s 2023 Annapolis Day Advocacy Summit convened technologists and organizations from around the state to listen to panel discussions on the life sciences workforce and equitable internet access, among other issues.

Closing Maryland’s life sciences talent gap will require training and coordination.

“This has been a growing passion project for me, to see this industry grow and succeed in the state,” said Brad Stewart, the life sciences panel moderator, who is also SVP of business development at the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation.

Stewart, along with BD Integrated Diagnostic Solutions Senior Director Alexander Cameron, and Immunomic Therapeutics VP of Cell Therapy Operations Brian Stamper, recognized that although the life science industry is growing in Maryland, corporations are running into a severe headwind when it comes to finding talent.

“For me, what I see in the life science industry, workforce development is topic number one,” Cameron said. “There are so many opportunities.”

Opportunities in the field exist in Baltimore — Stewart reported 3,000 life science job vacancies in Maryland — but many positions have gone unfilled.

