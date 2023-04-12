Kids are invited to learn how to skate in Baltimore during a free event this Saturday at Jake’s Skate Park at the Inner Harbor.

The event is open to kids age 12 and under, and it will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rash Field Park, located at 201 Key Highway.

Baltimore skateboarder Joey Jett and Skatepark of Baltimore will lead the free skate lessons.

The first 100 skaters will also receive a free custom T-shirt that Jett designed.

The event is a tribute to Jake Owens, a 5-year-old skater from South Baltimore who was killed when a driver hit his family’s car.

Owens, whom the skate park at Rash Field is named after, “loved skating, and he loved showing his friends new tricks and helping them learn to skate themselves,” according to the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore. “He inspired the people he knew to pursue their passions and he still inspires us all to live life to the fullest.”

Jake’s Skate Park opened in November 2021 as part of a $16.8 million upgrade to Rash Field Park.

Good Food and Babe Beans Roasting will be on hand selling breakfast, coffee and tea. Miss Twist will also be giving out complimentary ice cream, and a DJ will keep the fun going with live music.

