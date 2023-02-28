Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with more than 350 artists from across the country, explore their craft, and find your next handmade treasure March 3-5 at the Baltimore Convention Center. American Craft Made / Baltimore introduces you to seasoned and up-and-coming craft artists alike, with more 60 exhibitors participating through our Emerging Artists or School-to-Market programs. Plus, get to know our community partner organizations, whose work showcases the vision and uniqueness of craft from the Baltimore region.

