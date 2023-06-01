Jonathon Heyward, the new music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, is taking on a second American conducting job starting next year.

The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York on Wednesday named Heyward to serve a three-year term as music director of its summer orchestra, starting in 2024.

Heyward will become the Renée and Robert Belfer Music Director of Lincoln Center’s summer orchestra series, part of the larger Summer for the City festival. He will replace Louis Langree, the music director since 2003. The summer orchestra is currently known as the Mostly Mozart Orchestra but will be renamed by the summer of 2024, according to Lincoln Center.

A rising star in the music world, Heyward will begin a five-year term as music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra starting this fall. His current BSO title is Music Director Designate. He is in his second year as Chief Conductor of the Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie in Herford, Germany.

“What an honor it is to be chosen to lead Lincoln Center’s summer orchestra,” Heyward said in a statement. “This orchestra has an incredible legacy, and Louis Langree’s leadership is an inspiration as I embark on this new chapter of artistic growth with the ensemble.”

