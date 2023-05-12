The Ravens better get their bags and their passports ready, and they can ill afford a slow start in the always rugged AFC North.

Those are some of the key takeaways of their 2023 schedule, which was released on May 11. The Ravens play three AFC North games in the first five weeks — all on the road — and then go to London to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 6, followed immediately by a home game against the Detroit Lions. Some teams prefer to have a bye after a trip overseas, but the Ravens’ bye comes much later, in Week 13.

The Ravens open the season at home, hosting the Houston Texans and the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, quarterback C.J. Stroud, on Sept. 10.

In addition to traveling to London, the Ravens’ tether to NFC West teams this year means trips to both Arizona, in Week 8 (Oct. 29), and San Francisco for a Christmas night game, the latest evidence that the NFL does few things better than extending its footprint.

Because two, then three, Thanksgiving games apparently weren’t quite enough, the NFL has added a Black Friday game this year (Dolphins-Jets). And it added three Christmas Day games (Raiders-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles, Ravens-49ers) since the league obviously doesn’t like the NBA getting all the attention that day.

