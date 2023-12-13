La Chow, a shared kitchen space in downtown Baltimore, will host a giveaway of more than $250,000 worth of groceries and toys for Baltimore’s underserved families this weekend, just in time for the Christmas season.

The giveaway will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16, beginning at 12 p.m., and is open to all Baltimore families in need. The event is sponsored by Future Think Hub and Stat DC Global in partnership with Amazon and Pepsi.

“The day will commence at 12:00 pm with a generous grocery giveaway, over $250k worth of groceries, ensuring that families have everything they need for a hearty Christmas meal. At 3:00 pm, attendees will be treated to a delightful meal, followed by the main event – a toy giveaway that promises to light up little faces with happiness. In addition to a plethora of toys, there will be over 100 bicycles given away, making this Christmas truly memorable for the children,” reads the press release announcing the event.

A spokesperson for La Chow told Baltimore Fishbowl in a phone call that the groceries provided will be filled with high-end ingredients that will give each family the means to prepare a special holiday meal. She also promised the exciting surprise guests will thrill children and parents alike.

There will be live music, games, food, a car show, DJs, and a range of activities throughout the day.

“We believe in giving back to the community and making a positive impact,” said a spokesperson from Future Think Hub.

“This event is our way of sharing the festive spirit with those who need it most. We’re grateful for the support of Amazon, Pepsi, and all our volunteers who have come together to make this day possible,” said Brandon Phillips, owner of Future Think Hub and LaChow.

RSVPs are not required, but they are recommended, La Chow’s spokesperson told Fishbowl. This is so that they can set aside the appropriate number and size of bicycles and other age-appropriate toys for families who would like them, facilitating distribution on the day of the event.

Families who have not RSVP’d will still receive toys and groceries, which will be given away while supplies last.

Families can RSVP by emailing press@thelachow.com.

La Chow is located at 210 S. Central Ave. in Baltimore.

