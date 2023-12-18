Last week, we shared news that the former operators of Eddie’s of Mount Vernon are looking to reopen the business with new tenants, Mama’s on the Half Shell has expanded to Owings Mills, and Mayor Brandon Scott plans to nominate Dr. Ihuoma Emenuga to be Baltimore’s next health commissioner.

Eddie’s of Mount Vernon closed in June after decades of business. Now, the former operators are seeking new tenants to reopen the grocery store at 7-11 W. Eager St. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Former operators of Eddie’s of Mount Vernon are seeking new tenants to reopen the Eager Street grocery store”: Nearly six months after closing the grocery store known as Eddie’s of Mount Vernon, the former operators are seeking new tenants to reopen the business.

Mama’s on the Half Shell has opened a new restaurant location at 10090 Reisterstown Road #20 in Owings Mills. Photo courtesy of Mama’s on the Half Shell.

“Mama’s on the Half Shell opens Owings Mills seafood restaurant with raw bar”: Mama’s on the Half Shell has opened a second restaurant location, this time in Owings, offering an array of seafood dishes and a raw bar.

The former Shofer’s Furniture Clearance Center, at 107-113 S. Charles St. in Federal Hall, is targeted for demolition by its owner. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Owner Henry Shofer seeks to raze former Shofer’s Furniture Clearance Center in Federal Hill to make way for an as-yet unspecified redevelopment project”: The former Shofer’s Furniture Clearance Center in south Baltimore would be demolished to make way for an as-yet unspecified development project if Baltimore’s preservation commission approves owner Henry Shofer’s application to tear it down.

Kevin Tervala photo by Maximilian Franz. Antoinette Roberts photo by Photo mission Studios.

“Baltimore Museum of Art names Kevin Tervala to replace Asma Naeem as its Chief Curator and Antoinette Roberts to be its Assistant Curator of Contemporary Art”: The Baltimore Museum of Art announced last week that Kevin Tervala has been appointed the museum’s Eddie C. and C. Sylvia Brown Chief Curator and Antoinette Roberts will join the museum as Assistant Curator of Contemporary Art.

Dr. Ihuoma Emenuga will be nominated as Baltimore City Health Commissioner. Photo from LinkedIn.

“Mayor Brandon Scott nominates Dr. Ihuoma Emenuga to be Baltimore’s new health commissioner”: Last week, Mayor Brandon Scott announced he plans to nominate Dr. Ihuoma Emenuga as Baltimore’s next health commissioner.

Baltimore writer, filmmaker and actor John Waters has joined the cast of “Chucky” Season 3, Part 2, a horror/comedy/slasher series about the murderous doll and others in the “Child’s Play” universe. Photos courtesy Greg Gorman and SYFY.

“John Waters lands a featured role in ‘Chucky’ Season 3, Part 2, as the murderous doll’s ‘pseudo-father’”: Baltimore-based writer, filmmaker and actor John Waters has joined the cast of “Chucky” Season 3, Part 2, a horror/comedy/slasher series about Chucky the murderous doll and others in the “Child’s Play” universe created by Don Mancini.

The Elkridge Furnace Inn, one of the most historic properties in Elkridge

“Elkridge: Insufficient investment or perception of being undervalued?”: Residents in Elkridge, in prosperous Howard County, often feel left behind compared with Ellicott City and Columbia.

(Clockwise from top left) Latkes, Jamaican rum cake, Christopsomo, and tamales are some of the dishes on Baltimore residents’ plates this holiday season.

“Eat Your Heart Out: Baltimore’s Deliciously Diverse Holiday Food”: Latkes, Jamaican rum cake, Christopsomo, and tamales are just some of the dishes on Baltimore residents’ plates this holiday season. Here are a few places to discover the time-honored and delicious holiday delicacies that reflect Baltimore’s many ethnic cuisines.

The Made in Baltimore market was part of Artscape 2023. Baltimore’s Artscape festival returned this September after a three-year hiatus. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“BOPA news: MLK Jr. Day Parade returns; Book Festival may shift to the fall; Top of the World venue to be renovated; chair and vice chair to step down”: During the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts’ (BOPA) board meeting last week, members discussed upcoming events and projects, including the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade, Artscape, the Baltimore Book Festival, modernization of the observation level of the World Trade Center Baltimore, and more.

“Hot House: Ready to live out your hallmark holiday dreams? Check out this Roland Park home.”: This Roland Park house features classic details like copious millwork, fireplaces, bay windows, porches, and quirky nooks.

