Most-Read Stories:

A street performer braves the rain at Artscape 2023. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Baltimore’s Artscape festival returning to summer in 2024”: After a one-year, rain-soaked stint as a fall festival, Artscape is moving back to summer in 2024.

A rendering depicts the Allied | Harbor Point development project. Rendering courtesy of Beatty Development Group.

“Developers unveil new website and renderings for the latest Harbor Point apartment project”: Developers of Baltimore’s newest apartment project, a 500-unit development called Allied | Harbor Point, will begin preleasing in April 2024, with Kettler as the residential property manager.

Servers can bring food and drinks to spa patrons at BierBath in Sykesville Credit: Handout photo

“In Sykesville, beer is for bathing as well as drinking”: A new beer spa opened this weekend in Carroll County, promising patrons smoother skin and relaxation to go along with their favorite beverage.

Community members shop at last year’s Station North Holiday Market. Photo by Side A Photography.

“North Avenue Market to come alive this weekend with Station North Holiday Market and pop-up cocktail bar”: The long-dormant North Avenue Market came alive this weekend with a holiday market for the community and a pop-up cocktail bar by StillPointe Theatre and Baltimore Queer-Scape.

Photo credit: Chesapeake Bay Program, Flickr

“Maryland DNR announces emergency measures to boost striped bass population in Chesapeake Bay”: Anglers have new regulations to contend with when it comes to fishing for striped bass, Maryland’s official state fish. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced new striped bass emergency regulations to help the struggling species bolster its population.

Editor’s Picks:

Credit: HCLS Facebook page

“Glendenning out as Howard County auditor, months after racially tinged report”: Longtime Howard County Auditor Craig N. Glendenning appears to have been removed from his position without any announcement. Deputy Auditor Owen Clark is now listed as the Acting Howard County Auditor on the County Council website.

Signs posted on the fences at the bus depot where Zum employees pick up and drop off their buses. Photo courtesy of MCGEO.

“Howard County’s Zum school bus employees rally for union membership”: Howard County Public School bus drivers, aides, and monitors employed by Zum Transportation Services plan to vote on union representation this week.

TRIBE, a “movement and wellness hub” will open next spring in a former Mount Vernon yoga studio at 107 E. Preston St. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Former Mount Vernon yoga studio to become TRIBE, a ‘movement and wellness hub’ opening next spring”: A former yoga studio in Mount Vernon will become the home of a new sort of “movement and wellness hub,” with a grand opening planned for next spring.

Photo from The Pickleball House’s Facebook page.

“The Pickleball House courts Baltimore-area sports enthusiasts with new indoor facility opening this weekend in Middle River”: A state-of-the-art pickleball “house” opened in Baltimore County this weekend, with eight permanent regulation-size indoor courts ready for year-round play.

Photo courtesy of Johns Hopkins University

“Johns Hopkins University appoints new CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine and medical school dean”: Johns Hopkins University on Friday announced the appointment of Dr. Theodore L. DeWeese as CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine and dean of Hopkins’ medical school.

A drone show celebrates University of Maryland Medical Center’s 200th Anniversary. Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts.

“Baltimore to ring in 2024 at the Inner Harbor with a ‘custom-designed drone show’ in addition to a traditional fireworks display”: Baltimore will be switching up its New Year’s Eve celebration at the Inner Harbor this year by introducing a ‘custom designed drone show’ to go along with a traditional fireworks display.

