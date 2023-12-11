Last week, we shared news that Artscape will return as a summer event in 2024, an article about the opening of a beer spa in Sykesville, and new renderings for the planned Allied | Harbor Point apartments project.
Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:
Most-Read Stories:
“Baltimore’s Artscape festival returning to summer in 2024”: After a one-year, rain-soaked stint as a fall festival, Artscape is moving back to summer in 2024.
“Developers unveil new website and renderings for the latest Harbor Point apartment project”: Developers of Baltimore’s newest apartment project, a 500-unit development called Allied | Harbor Point, will begin preleasing in April 2024, with Kettler as the residential property manager.
“In Sykesville, beer is for bathing as well as drinking”: A new beer spa opened this weekend in Carroll County, promising patrons smoother skin and relaxation to go along with their favorite beverage.
“North Avenue Market to come alive this weekend with Station North Holiday Market and pop-up cocktail bar”: The long-dormant North Avenue Market came alive this weekend with a holiday market for the community and a pop-up cocktail bar by StillPointe Theatre and Baltimore Queer-Scape.
“Maryland DNR announces emergency measures to boost striped bass population in Chesapeake Bay”: Anglers have new regulations to contend with when it comes to fishing for striped bass, Maryland’s official state fish. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced new striped bass emergency regulations to help the struggling species bolster its population.
Editor’s Picks:
“Glendenning out as Howard County auditor, months after racially tinged report”: Longtime Howard County Auditor Craig N. Glendenning appears to have been removed from his position without any announcement. Deputy Auditor Owen Clark is now listed as the Acting Howard County Auditor on the County Council website.
“Howard County’s Zum school bus employees rally for union membership”: Howard County Public School bus drivers, aides, and monitors employed by Zum Transportation Services plan to vote on union representation this week.
“Former Mount Vernon yoga studio to become TRIBE, a ‘movement and wellness hub’ opening next spring”: A former yoga studio in Mount Vernon will become the home of a new sort of “movement and wellness hub,” with a grand opening planned for next spring.
“The Pickleball House courts Baltimore-area sports enthusiasts with new indoor facility opening this weekend in Middle River”: A state-of-the-art pickleball “house” opened in Baltimore County this weekend, with eight permanent regulation-size indoor courts ready for year-round play.
“Johns Hopkins University appoints new CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine and medical school dean”: Johns Hopkins University on Friday announced the appointment of Dr. Theodore L. DeWeese as CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine and dean of Hopkins’ medical school.
“Baltimore to ring in 2024 at the Inner Harbor with a ‘custom-designed drone show’ in addition to a traditional fireworks display”: Baltimore will be switching up its New Year’s Eve celebration at the Inner Harbor this year by introducing a ‘custom designed drone show’ to go along with a traditional fireworks display.