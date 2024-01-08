Last week, we shared news about upcoming “Profs with Pints” talks about sea shanties and the multiverse, Youthworks opening applications for its summer youth jobs program, and preliminary plans for a new library and apartments building in Pigtown.
Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:
Most-Read Stories:
“Urban Landscape: Revitalization of Harborplace, Camden Yards, Station North and west side of downtown led real estate and development news in 2023”: To cap off 2023, we took a look back at some of the projects that either changed the urban landscape in Baltimore last year or promise to do so.
“Profs and Pints events promise higher learning with that IPA”: Guilford Hall Brewery will continue its “Profs and Pints” series this month with experts discussing two intriguing topics: sea shanties and the multiverse.
“Youthworks opens applications for summer 2024”: Applications for Baltimore’s YouthWorks summer youth jobs program opened last week. To participate in the five-week program this summer, applicants must be age 14-21 by July 5, 2024.
“Baltimore County receives $3.5M federal grant to reduce traffic deaths”: Baltimore County received a huge boost in its efforts to reduce traffic-related deaths with a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“Preliminary plans unveiled for library and apartment project in Pigtown”: A development team led by Ernst Valery on Thursday unveiled preliminary plans for Library Lofts, a five-story building in Pigtown that will contain a new branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library on the first two levels and 21 apartments above.
Editor’s Picks:
“Johns Hopkins Ice Rink to open January 13 in new location”: The Johns Hopkins University’s pop-up ice rink is popping up in a new location this year, for a six-week season that starts Jan. 13 and runs until Feb. 25.
“The Bible, a cop, and a shower curtain”: Jalynn Harris writes about growing up in the Church of Christ, a cop being determined to find danger in a young Black girl, and a mother’s lessons in life (including how to keep your shower curtain clean).
“Mayor Scott lauds violent crime reduction, commits to further improvement”: Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday heralded Baltimore City’s reduction in homicides and non-fatal shootings in 2023, but emphasized that the work is far from finished.
“Maryland’s request for fisheries disaster aid denied; State coordinating efforts to address invasive blue catfish and snakeheads”: The federal government has denied Maryland’s request for a declaration of a federal fisheries disaster caused by invasive blue catfish and snakeheads, the state’s Department of Natural Resouerces announced Thursday.
“BSO and B&O Museum join to honor MLK, Jr. with tribute concert”: The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform a special tribute to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. at the B&O Railroad Museum on the evening of Jan. 15, the day of the federal holiday recognizing King’s birthday and civil rights legacy.