Last week, we shared news about the unveiling of a portrait of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall at Baltimore City Hall, Columbia streets being named after the works of poet Lucille Clifton, an event celebrating Baltimore’s queer ballroom scene, and more.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

“‘One for the books’: Black queer Baltimoreans share love of ballroom at Enoch Pratt Central Library”: For many Black queer people, ballroom is a space for self-expression and community-building. Baltimore photographer SHAN Wallace organized a Renaissance Ball at the Enoch Pratt Free Library to mark the end of the Pride Month and the completion of her year as the library’s artist-in-residence, as well as to celebrate Baltimore’s ballroom scene.

“Baltimore County to expand high-speed internet to 99% of unserved northern County residents with $7.4M grant”: Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Comcast announced a $7.4 million grant supporting the expansion of high-speed broadband service to 450 homes in rural northern Baltimore County.

“Three new streets in Columbia will get names inspired by former Maryland Poet Laureate Lucille Clifton”: Three new streets in Downtown Columbia’s Lakefront neighborhood are getting names inspired by the works of former Maryland Poet Laureate Lucille Clifton.

“AVAM’s ‘Flicks from the Hill’ series returns Thursday nights in July”: The American Visionary Art Museum’s “Flicks from the Hill” film series kicked off last week with a movie showing of “West Side Story.” It will continue every Thursday night in July.

Editor’s Picks:

“Urban Landscape: Remington/Hampden edition”: In this Remington and Hampden-focused edition of Urban Landscape, read about potential redevelopment of the Sisson Street “dump” site; apartments and shops proposed to replace the 7-Eleven store in Remington; and more Baltimore business and real estate news.

“NASA to celebrate one year of Webb telescope at Enoch Pratt Free Library event”: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Webb Space Telescope is celebrating its first birthday on July 14, when the Enoch Pratt Free Library will host the telescope’s anniversary party.

“Newly unveiled Thurgood Marshall portrait to be displayed at City Hall until moving to upcoming West Baltimore community resource center”: A portrait honoring civil rights lawyer and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall will hang in Baltimore’s City Hall before moving to a new education and community resource center in West Baltimore.

“BMA exhibit about hip hop culture to live on through “digital interactive archive” in Atlanta”: After the current Baltimore Museum of Art exhibition about hip hop culture completes an international tour in 2025, it will live on through a “digital interactive archieve” in Atlanta.

“The Nuts and Bolts of Mystery Writing: Q&A with Sujata Massey”: Author Sujata Massey discusses her newest book, “The Mistress of Bhatia House,” featuring India’s first female lawyer in early 20th century Bombay during the British occupation — and the process of crafting a mystery story.

