Last week, we shared news about possible demolition work along Howard and Fayette streets to make way for the Compass project, a Sicilian bakery’s launch of a food stall at R. House, and Baltimore residents pushing back against Baltimore Gas & Electric’s installation of gas regulators on building exteriors.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

A rendering of The Compass, a mixed-used development planned for the west side of downtown Baltimore. Rendering courtesy of Westside Partners LLC.

“Developers of Baltimore’s $100M Compass project to meet with the city’s preservation commission about possible demolition work along Howard and Fayette streets; Hendler Creamery up for discussion again”: The team tasked with redeveloping 18 city-owned properties along Howard, Lexington and Fayette streets will meet Tuesday with Baltimore’s preservation commission to see which properties the panel will allow them to alter or tear down to make way for their project, called The Compass.

Luke Ilardo and Megan Cowman, owners of Doppio Pasticceria Sicilian Bakery. After a year of selling at Baltimore farmers markets, the bakery has opened a stall at R. House in Remington. Photo courtesy of Doppio Pasticceria Sicilian Bakery.

“Sleepless in Carroll County: A tale of two lives brought together by pastry and circumstance”: Doppio Pasticceria Sicilian Bakery, co-owned by couple Megan Cowman and Luke Ilardo, has been a regular at Baltimore-area farmers markets for about a year now. Last week they opened a food stall at R. House in Remington, sharing the favorites folks have come to love.

A gas regulator on the exterior of a home in Fells Point. Photo courtesy of Kate Simms.

“Baltimore residents object to BGE’s installation of gas regulators on home exteriors”: Baltimore Gas and Electric’s plan to place newly upgraded gas regulators on the exterior of homes has some residents pushing back. While BGE says the external regulators are safer than internal ones when it comes to preventing gas intrusion in homes, residents have safety concerns of their own.

“Hot House: More than meets the eye in this Monkton farmhouse”: This deceptively small Monkton farm property is laid out in a U-shape with two large wings containing ample bedrooms, living areas, and more.

Editor’s Picks:

Fans cheer at Maryland Deathfest 2022. Photo by Josh Sisk.

“Baltimore Fishbowl wins 21 MDDC awards, including Best of Show for ‘Website of General Excellence’”: Revisit the 2022 stories and photos that won Baltimore Fishbowl 21 awards during the Maryland, Delaware and District of Columbia (MDDC) Press Association Contest.

Photo by NCinDC, via Flickr

“What will it take to revitalize Harborplace? A panel of experts, including Harborplace developer P. David Bramble, shares thoughts about ‘connecting the dots’”: Developer P. David Bramble of MCB Real Estate and other business and real estate leaders discussed the future of Harborplace and downtown Baltimore on a recent panel.

U.S. Sen Ben Cardin and his wife, Myrna, share an announcement that Cardin will not run again in 2024 to represent Maryland in the U.S. Senate. Screenshot via video by SenatorCardin/Youtube.

“Cardin not running for re-election in 2024”: U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Maryland) announced last week that he will not seek re-election in 2024. Already, two Democrats have entered the race to replace Cardin: Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando and U.S. Rep. David Trone, who currently represents Maryland’s 6th Congressional District.

Cortona, a tiny hill town in Tuscany, Italy. Photo by Marion Winik.

“Four Gentlewomen in Cortona, Footloose and Gluten Free”: Author Marion Winik and three other writers recently traveled to Cortona — a tiny hill town in Tuscany, Italy — where they found breathtaking views, handsome men, surprisingly good gluten-free options, and lifelong friendships.

Scaffolding has been removed from the Saint Paul Street church. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“After 10 years, the scaffolding has come down from around the church at Saint Paul and Chase streets in preparation for roof repairs”: In 2013, Baltimore’s housing department erected scaffolding around the historic church at Saint Paul and Chase streets in Mount Vernon-Belvedere to protect from falling roof tiles. Ten years later, the scaffolding has been removed so the church’s new owners could bring in equipment and begin repairing the roof.

Gov. Wes Moore will deliver Coppin State University’s commencement address.

“Maryland colleges and universities welcome graduation season with esteemed list of commencement speakers”: If you are a student graduating this semester, or if you have a special grad in your life, check out some the commencement speakers who will be addressing the graduates of Maryland colleges and universities.

Like this: Like Loading...