Last week, we shared an interview with the Baltimore Orioles’ top analyst, plans to build an apartment building in place of four vacant houses in Hampden, and the ongoing dispute between BGE and Baltimore residents over the installation of gas regulators on homes’ exteriors.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

Four boarded-up houses at 3815, 3817, 3819 and 3821 Falls Road in Hampden will be torn down to make way for a 28-unit apartment building. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“28-unit apartment building planned to replace four vacant houses on Falls Road in Hampden”: Four vacant houses in Hampden will be torn down to make way for a 28-unit apartment building, says developer Garrett Adler of Effect Inc.

A worker installs a pipe in sidewalk. Photo courtesy of Maggie Fitzsimmons.

“BGE still has Baltimore residents fuming over gas regulators”: BGE is maintaining its plans to place new gas regulators on homes’ exteriors, while residents continue to push back.

Sig Mejdal (right), vice president and assistant general manager of analytics for the Baltimore Orioles, speaks with Orioles player Adam Frazier. Photo courtesy of Baltimore Orioles.

“Big Fish: Sig Mejdal, the Baltimore Orioles’ number one numbers-cruncher, brings the franchise to the new frontier”: Sig Mejdal, vice president and assistant general manager of analytics for the Baltimore Orioles, provides insight into the team’s evidence-based approach to baseball and some of their “pleasant surprises” along the way.

Baltimore Orioles player Cedric Mullins models the team’s new “City Connect” uniform, which features a black and white exterior with a colorful Baltimore neighborhoods-inspired design peeking out from the interior. Photo courtesy of Baltimore Orioles/Twitter.

“Orioles unveil City Connect uniforms to mixed reviews”: The Baltimore Orioles unveiled their new “City Connect” uniforms on Monday, featuring a black-and-white exterior with a colorful Baltimore neighborhoods-inspired design peeking out from the interior. The new design received both praise and criticism on social media.

Screenshot from SOWEBO Instagram account.

“SOWEBO arts and music festival celebrates 40th anniversary”: The SOWEBO Arts and Music Festival returned for its 40th year in the historic Hollins Market neighborhood.

Editor’s Picks:

Cylburn Arboretum’s new Nature Education Center. Photo by Alan Gilbert.

“Cylburn Arboretum’s $7.5 million Nature Education Center will open to the public on June 10”: The Cylburn Arboretum Friends Nature Education Center, a $7.5 million exhibit center and teaching facility, will open to the public on June 10. Take a early peek in this story.

A rendering shows the planned 100,000-square-foot library and affordable housing project in downtown Columbia. Rendering courtesy of Heatherwick Studios.

“Planning for Columbia lakefront library will move forward, with more public input”: More public input is in store for the planned Columbia lakefront library, under a compromise reached by the Howard County Council.

Onward and upward. Photo by Ella Haber.

“Photo Gallery: Preakness Stakes 2023”: From the stables to the stands, colorful hats to charismatic horses, view scenes from the 148th Preakness Stakes as photographed by Baltimore School for The Arts seniors Faith Spicer and Ella Haber.

Mr. Splash sprays Baltimore Orioles fans in section 86. Photo courtesy of Baltimore Orioles via Instagram.

“Makin’ a splash: Orioles to fill position for official Bird Bath Performer after early success with Bird Bath Splash Zone”: The Baltimore Orioles plan to make their Bird Bath Performer, named Mr. Splash, a permanent presence at Camden Yards. The performer will be in charge of spraying fans with water in section 86 at Camden Yards any time the team records a double, triple or home run.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses Johns Hopkins University graduates via livestream during their commencement ceremony Thursday, May 25, 2023. Screenshot via YouTube.

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy surprises Hopkins grads on their big day”: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise virtual visit as the commencement speaker for Johns Hopkins University’s 2023 graduates.

John Waters holds up an honorary degree he received from the University of Baltimore during the Class of 2023’s commencement ceremony Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at The Lyric. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“John Waters receives honorary doctorate degree from University of Baltimore; pre-sales begin for new book about him and his moviemaking”: Baltimore filmmaker John Waters, who served as a commencement speaker for the University of Baltimore’s Class of 2023 on May 24, received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from the university, where he was once a student in 1965.

