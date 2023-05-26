The Baltimore Orioles are expected to fill a unique job opening soon: a part-time Bird Bath Performer named Mr. Splash to spray fans with water in section 86 at Camden Yards after any time the team records a double, triple or home run.

Jennifer Grondahl, the Orioles’ Senior Vice President for Community Development and Communications, said that the job would be filled by someone already within the Orioles organization, and she hopes to have the position filled within the next week.

According to Grondahl, the current Mr. Splash is in an interim role as the character, but the team has received lots of internal desire to become the official Mr. Splash for the Orioles.

“It’s gonna be fun watching the evolution of the splash zone this season. I gotta think if it keeps selling out they’re gonna step it up from one guy with a hose lol,” said Reddit user joystick13.

Grondahl acknowledged that the team would look into more ways of innovating the section because of the area’s success.

“We also may introduce other characters. We’re not going to leave anything off the table,” Grondahl said. “In fact, we’ve had the fire department volunteer to come out and participate.”

The Orioles have experienced a rejuvenated season so far in the 2023 campaign. After finishing fourth in the division last season, the Orioles are out to a 32-17 start, the second-best record in the entire MLB.

Along with the better record has come a new culture for Orioles baseball, which has seen league-wide attention for the team’s dugout celebrations that inspired the idea for section 86.

Mr. Splash riles up Baltimore Orioles fans in section 86. Photo courtesy of Baltimore Orioles via Instagram.

After a single, the player will make a motion to turn on a faucet. After a double or triple, the player will do the sprinkler, and players in the dugout will spit water out of the dugout. After a home run, the team breaks out the Homer Hose.

The Bird Bath Splash Zone, which has sold out in its first seven games, was created to get fans involved with the new concept. It took five innings on May 12 before Mr. Splash could be introduced to Orioles fans, but it was an immediate hit amongst fans.

“I love the bird bath splash zone. I know people expected a big production, but the fact that it’s just some guy with a wooder hose is so Baltimore and perfect,” Reddit user cutieIbushi wrote.

Even Orioles players have taken note of the success of the splash zone.

​​“Mr. Splash was letting it fly out there,” outfielder Austin Hays said after its inaugural night. “I know the fans were loving it. They were extra riled up tonight. Give that guy a raise out there. He was electric for the boys.”

The splash zone is sold out through the next couple of homestands except for some open seats on some weekdays.

Grondahl said that fans who have sat in the splash zone have enjoyed the experience, which has been shown in their fan surveys after games.

“It’s been extraordinarily positive… I think people love the energy,” she said. “I think they love the interaction with the players. They love the fact that this section is getting a lot of attention, so sometimes they see themselves on the broadcast. Overall, overwhelmingly positive.”

Like this: Like Loading...