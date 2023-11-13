Last week, we shared news about Mobtown Ballroom’s move from Pigtown to the Station North Arts District; a story about the resiliency expert hired to help Baltimore planners deal with sea level rise in the Inner Harbor ahead of Harborplace’s redevelopment; and the options that are being considered for the Red Line transit project.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

The corner of the North Avenue Market where Mobtown Ballroom and Cafe will be 30 West North Avenue. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“Mobtown Ballroom finds a new home in Baltimore’s Station North Arts District”: After 12 years in Pigtown, Mobtown Ballroom has found a new home in Baltimore’s Station North Arts District.

MCB Real Estate’s plan for redeveloping Harborplace calls for rebuilding the Inner Harbor promenade so it has two levels: an upper promenade on land and a lower promenade that’s designed to float on the water, rising up and down with the tide. Credit: MCB Real Estate.

“‘Resiliency’ expert SCAPE hired to help Baltimore planners weigh effects of sea level rise on Inner Harbor, in connection with Harborplace’s redevelopment.”: The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore has hired a New York-based resiliency expert called SCAPE Landscape Architecture to provide advice regarding the rise in sea water levels that’s expected to occur at the Inner Harbor due to global warming. The study will help inform the redevelopment of Harborplace.

“Light rail or bus rapid transit? MTA releases six options for proposed Red Line”: The Maryland Transit Administration has introduced six potential options for the proposed Red Line, a crucial transit project aimed at enhancing connectivity along Baltimore’s east-west corridor.

Screenshot from Across the Harbor 2022 Music on the Square performance, YouTube.

“Canton’s ‘Music on the Square’ concert series announces its 2023-2024 lineup”: Music on the Square, the monthly roots music concerts in Canton, has announced the lineup for its 2023-2024 season.

“How are our Jewish College Students Faring Among an Increase in Antisemitism?”: Beth Goldsmith, The Associated’s former Chair of the Board, went out to Maryland Hillel and Goucher Hillel to see rael, there has been an upsurge in antisemitism on college campuses nationwide how Jewish students at local universities are faring after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Editor’s Picks:

Healthy Harbor Initiative staff and partners jump into Baltimore’s Inner Harbor in September 2023 during a “test swim” to show the harbor’s water quality is safe for swimming. Photo courtesy of Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore.

“Is it safe to swim in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor? A public swim event in 2024 will show it is, advocates say.”: The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore is planning a “Harbor Splash” event in 2024, where the public will be invited to swim in the Inner Harbor for the first time in decades.

Cast of ArtCentric’s Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Enchanted Edition), opening at Baltimore Center Stage in previews Nov. 25.

“Beloved fairytale musical ‘Cinderella (Enchanted Edition)’ coming to Center Stage via ArtsCentric”: Baltimore Center Stage will present ArtsCentric’s production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella (Enchanted Edition)” from Nov. 25 through Dec. 23.

Photo from Waterfront Partnership Facebook page

“Kick off the holiday season with Winter on the Waterfront at the Inner Harbor”: Baltimore’s Waterfront plans to shine brightly this holiday season, as it welcomes the return of “Winter on the Waterfront.”

Photo courtesy of Vital Matters Facebook page.

“Baltimore’s Creative Alliance and Vital Matters part of worldwide theater festival to inspire climate action”: Creative Alliance will host a presentation of short plays designed to inform and inspire action around climate change on Dec. 5 as part of a worldwide festival called Climate Change Theater Action

Pumpkins at the drop off table. Pumpkin Smash at Maryland Science Center, Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

“Photo Gallery: Pumpkin Smash 2023”: Baltimore residents brought their old Halloween pumpkins to the Maryland Science Center, where the fruit were dropped off the roof.

Like this: Like Loading...