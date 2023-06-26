As the author of the acclaimed book Climbing Down the Ladder, Laura Black delves into a specific stage of life that she finds particularly intriguing—the transition phase for women who are stepping away from their careers or navigating empty nests.

With a touch of humor and candid storytelling, Laura’s writing captures the truth of human experiences and connects with readers on a deeper level.

On July 18, Laura will be joining Associated Women, in partnership with the Federation of Jewish Women’s Organizations of Maryland and other like-minded women from our community, to explore how we can add meaning to our lives at times of transition within our careers, our families and our volunteer roles.

We recently caught up with Laura to learn more about her journey, personal growth and deep commitment to giving back. Oh, and we laughed a lot too – she’s funny!

GROWING UP

Born in New York and raised in Miami, Laura says she grew up as a pudgy, overweight, frizzy- haired girl in a place where beauty standards reigned. Everyone was beautiful.

“Exercise and outdoor activities were really part of the culture, and I liked to sit home and read.”

As a young girl, Laura’s parents signed her up for baton lessons.

“They so wanted me to be graceful and be active. There were the little skinny girls in their tutus and me with an oversized shirt and shorts. I knew I was never going to be in the parade. So, I gathered the kids in the neighborhood and told them for 25 cents each, I’d teach them what my instructor taught me each week.”

An Entrepreneur was Born

This love of business stemmed from an early age – in addition to turning a profit from her own baton lessons, Laura was the top girl scout cookie seller (although she admits to eating half) and door-to-door Christmas cards salesperson (even though she was Jewish).

“It gave me a sense of control and achievement even from an early age.”

Laura enrolled in law school in Maryland when her boys were four and seven. She was pregnant with her daughter during her last year of law school.

“I delivered my daughter by caesarian section in June and took the bar exam in July and then went to work for a large law firm.”

After two years with the firm, Laura, together with her partner, Mark Neumann, started Attorneys Per Diem, a legal temp business.

Click here for full article.

Like this: Like Loading...