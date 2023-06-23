Take a walk down memory lane! Relive those summers when the highlight revolved around the mailbox –shouting at the top of your lungs – “I got a letter!”

Whether you were a parent waiting to hear news about your little camper’s sleepover experiences or a camper eagerly awaiting a letter, or even better a care package from home, mail was the highlight of every day. Here, Amy Burke Friedman, a member of The Associated’s Jewish Professional Women and Sarenka Smith, a Young Adult Division participant and Co-chair of Camp Nai, eagerly share their camp letters – including Amy’s first communication ever.

Amy Burke Friedman Camp Louise 1992 –

My first letter from sleepover camp ever

Dear MoM,

You need to send me my “off” (near my mirror), my plaid boxers, and my Gameboy,

(don’t worry there is at least 5 people with them here, even my counselor! ask Steven for the games and recharger.

Camp is cool.

