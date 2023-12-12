The Locust Point Community Garden (LPCG) will be moving from its current home at 1134 Hull St. to a new location at Latrobe Park. The new location sits just east of Francis Scott Key Elementary Middle School (FSK) and in between the softball field and the alley behind Latrobe Park Terrace.

LPCG’s current location, where it’s been for five years, is a lot that is currently for sale by Under Armour. The garden must be out of this location by December 15th.

Under Armour is helping to move garden beds and equipment to the new location.

Perennials planted around the garden have been distributed to Latrobe Park and to different gardens in West Baltimore.

Dave Arndt, chair of the LPCG, told SouthBMore.com, “We are very thankful for Under Armour for helping us have a thriving community garden for five years. On the other hand, we are very disappointed in them moving out of Locust Point and not being able to donate this one piece of property to Baltimore Green Space.”

Arndt did note that “it’s easier to sell a piece of land that doesn’t have a garden on it” as it “doesn’t put the onus on the developers to kick the garden out.”

Read more at SouthBmore.

Like this: Like Loading...