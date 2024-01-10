People who care deeply about Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy call for the day on which the nation observes the federal holiday in his honor to be one of service — this year on Monday, Jan. 15. “A Day On, Not a Day Off” is how many have come to embody their way of paying tribute to King.
While Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA) will be putting on the City’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade in collaboration with the Mayor’s office, there are also many service opportunities in the Baltimore area to honor his legacy by helping the people and communities around us.
Here is list of ideas with links to help get you started with planning your day of service, should you be able and so inclined.
- Monday, Jan. 15, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Civic Works “strengthens Baltimore’s communities through education, skills development, and community service,” according to their website. Their MLK, Jr. Day opportunities involve both indoor and outdoor activities, all with the goal of responding to his challenge: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is ‘What are you doing for others?’”
Click here to register for Civic Works’ 2024 MLK Day of Service. Individual volunteers and groups are welcome.
- Monday, Jan. 15, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: In Ellicott City, Glen Mar Church will partner with Ames Memorial UMC and St. John Baptist Church for a morning and afternoon session of activities “designed to bring us closer to our communities, providing opportunities for grandparents, parents, young adults, and children to demonstrate their love and support for our neighbors,” according to the website. Activities include meal-packaging; cookie-decorating; donation of clothing and other items; health screenings; making hats, blankets, and more. The event is free and open to all.
Click here to register and learn more.
- Monday, Jan. 15: United Way of Central Maryland will partner with the Maryland Department of Service and Civic Innovation to provide volunteer opportunities across the state to help address issues that impact residents the most, including food access, transportation, housing, and mental health. There are opportunities to volunteer in-person and virtually. Possibilities still available include sorting furniture for a furniture bank, assembling outreach kits for Paul’s Place, kitchen support at the Westside Men’s Emergency Shelter, and many more.
Click here to see opportunities and register.
- Monday Jan. 15 – 31: Johns Hopkins employees can sign up with one of their community partners, some of which offer involvement projects that last longer than one day. Dates and times vary, as do lengths of commitment. Opportunities include volunteering at the Bea Gaddy Family Centers, greeting seniors at the Oliver Senior Center, helping at the GEDCO Community Hub food pantry, and more.
Click here to find details about the different volunteer opportunities if you are an employee of Johns Hopkins University.